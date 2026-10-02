China Issues New Rules on Cyberspace Security Inspection

On August 6, 2026, the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China (“MPS”) promulgated the Measures for Public Security Organs’ Supervision and Inspection of Cyberspace Security (the “New Rules on Cyberspace Inspection”). The New Rules on Cyberspace Inspection will take effect October 1, 2026, and replace the 2018 Provisions on Internet Security Supervision and Inspection by Public Security Organs, which are simultaneously repealed.

The main provisions include the following: