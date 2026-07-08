China: China Announced Proposed Penalties on Cross-Border Securities Business: What Overseas Institutions Should Watch?
Wednesday, July 8, 2026

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On 22 May 2026, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced proposed penalties against several overseas online brokerage firms for cross-border business activities. The regulator stated that their provision of brokerage services to mainland China investors violated China’s laws. Gains from these activities are to be confiscated and penalties imposed.

This is a timely reminder that China remains a highly regulated market for financial services. Where the activities involve securities or fund promotion, distribution, brokerage, futures brokerage or other regulated financial services, prior approval from the relevant financial regulators must be carefully assessed. If cross-border fund flows are involved, foreign exchange rules must be considered as well.

This does not mean every overseas financial institution that meets Chinese investors is at risk. A distinction should be drawn between occasional relationship management with qualified domestic investors and systematic solicitation of mainland clients. China maintains foreign exchange controls, and only investors with proper outbound investment qualifications and quotas may invest directly in overseas capital markets. An offshore institution that occasionally visits such qualified clients may be in a very different position from one that actively markets offshore products to mainland investors.

A more nuanced scenario arises where a qualified domestic investor or licensed Chinese institution establishes an onshore product that raises funds in China and invests into an offshore product; in that context, the offshore manager’s involvement, any direct interaction with investors in China, and the allocation of client-facing responsibilities between onshore and offshore participants require careful consideration, particularly with respect to marketing activities and communications.

The key takeaway is practical: overseas institutions should not assume that informal access, fly-in visits or digital channels are outside China’s regulatory perimeter. Activities should be mapped carefully against licensing, marketing, investor qualification and foreign exchange requirements before engaging with mainland investors.

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

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