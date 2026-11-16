China Begins Public Consultation on Proposed Amendments Prohibiting Platinum (Nano) and Silver (Nano) as Cosmetic Ingredients

On November 9, 2026, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) National Institutes for Drug Control (NIDC) began a public consultation on draft cosmetic ingredient standards for five substances, including platinum (nano, including colloidal platinum, Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number® (CAS RN®) 7440-06-4) and silver (nano, including colloidal silver, CAS RN 7440-22-4) that would add the substances to Table 1 of the Safety and Technical Standards for Cosmetics. Substances listed on Table 1 are prohibited for use in cosmetics. NIDC requests that all public comments be submitted to its dedicated system. The public consultation will end on December 11, 2026.

According to NIDC, platinum (nano, including colloidal platinum, CAS RN 7440-06-4) is currently included in the Inventory of Existing Cosmetic Ingredients in China (IECIC). NIDC specifies that it intends to strengthen the regulatory oversight of platinum (nano) due to insufficient safety information available for the substance. Silver (nano, including colloidal silver, CAS RN 7440-22-4) is also currently included in the IECIC, and the reason to strengthen regulatory oversight of this substance is due to the potential reproductive toxicity risks. NIDC states that the European Union (EU) has included platinum (nano) and colloidal platinum (nano) in Annex II, List of Substances Prohibited in Cosmetic Products, of the EU Cosmetic Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 due to insufficient safety information and has similarly included silver (in nano form, with a particle size between one nanometer (nm) and 100 nm) in Annex II due to potential reproductive toxicity risk. The proposed changes aim to align China with the current EU regulation and will directly impact cosmetic brands, raw material suppliers, and manufacturers operating in or exporting to the Chinese market.