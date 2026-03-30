Charlie Cook: Reading the Midterm Elections [Podcast]
Monday, March 30, 2026
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With eight months until the 2026 midterms and Republicans holding razor-thin margins in both chambers, host Jan Baran welcomes back well-known political analyst Charlie Cook for a wide-ranging assessment of where the country stands heading into a consequential election cycle. Cook reflects on the 2024 race, explaining why the Biden-to-Harris transition was unlikely to change the outcome. The undecided voters had already tuned out, and any nominee from that administration faced the same headwinds. He notes that while polls showed a one-point margin in six of the seven swing states, undecideds broke heavily for Trump, and a 1.5-point shift across nearly every demographic group sealed the result.

Cook and Baran then dig into the structural forces reshaping American politics: the near-disappearance of true swing voters, the parliamentary-style sorting of red and blue states, and the cultural realignment that has left both parties largely unrecognizable from their mid-20th century profiles. With Trump's approval rating among independents sitting in the 30s, Cook argues the competitive House districts and purple states will be where the midterms are won and lost. On the Senate side, he walks through the math in detail, noting that Democrats would need to win Maine, North Carolina, and at least one deeply red state just to reach 50 seats, a path with very little margin for error.

About Charlie Cook

Charlie Cook is widely considered one of the nation’s leading authorities on American politics and U.S. elections.

In 1984, at the age of 30, Charlie founded The Cook Political Report, an independent, nonpartisan newsletter covering elections and American politics. For 37 years, Charlie served as its editor and publisher.

The New York Times once called The Cook Political Report, “a newsletter that both parties regard as authoritative.” Then-CBS Evening News Anchor Bob Schieffer called The Cook Political Report “the bible of the political community.”

Cook has written a weekly political column for National Journal since 1998 and previously wrote for Roll Call for 12 years. Charlie co-authored the 2020, 2022, 2024, and the current 2026 edition of The Almanac of American Politics.

His columns are available at CharlieCookPolitics.com.

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