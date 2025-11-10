Change You Can Bank On - California’s Annual Minimum Wage Increase
Monday, November 10, 2025
State Minimum Wage

On January 1, 2026, California’s minimum wage will increase from $16.50 to $16.90 per hour.

Local Minimum Wage

Also on January 1, 2026, several local municipalities will increase their minimum wage rates. Local jurisdictions are allowed to set the minimum wage higher than the state minimum.

Below is a list of some of the local minimum wages increasing at the start of the year.

Locale New Rate
Belmont $18.95
Burlingame $17.86
East Palo Alto $17.90
El Cerrito $18.82
Half Moon Bay $17.91
Hayward $17.79 for 26 or more employees
$16.90 for 25 or fewer employees
Los Altos $18.70
Menlo Park $17.55
Mountain View $19.70
Palo Alto $18.70
Petaluma $18.31
Redwood $18.65
Richmond $19.18
San Carlos $17.75
San Diego $17.75
San Jose $18.45
San Mateo $18.60
San Mateo County (unincorporated) $17.95
Santa Clara $18.70
Santa Rosa $18.21
South San Francisco $18.15
Sunnyvale $19.50
West Hollywood $20.25

Industry-Specific Minimum Wage

Certain industries in the state of California, such as fast food and healthcare, are subject to higher minimum wage thresholds than the state’s minimum wage. Fast food workers currently earn a minimum of $20 per hour. The healthcare worker’s minimum wage is based on a tiered system, which is higher than the state’s minimum wage, and which is set to increase on July 1, 2026.

Next Steps / Questions

Employers must continue to monitor the minimum wages at the industry, local, and state levels.

