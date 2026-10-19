Chancery Rejects Advancement Defenses
Monday, October 19, 2026
A recent Chancery decision rejected several defenses to advancement, including the commonly unsuccessful argument that the claims in the underlying case were not made against those seeking advancement in their capacity as former officers. In Esposito v. Drivers History Information Sales LLC, C.A. No. 2026-0579-DG, Order (Del. Ch. Oct. 2, 2026)(Gibbs, M.), the Court also granted the routine fees-on-fees as well as interest on unpaid amounts.
Current Public Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROSPECTIVE CHAPTER 11 FILING AND 363 SALE PROCESS: Aluminum, Brass & Bronze Foundry and Machine Shop
Published: 5 October, 2026
Published: 2 October, 2026
Published: 29 September, 2026
Published: 25 September, 2026
Published: 24 September, 2026