Chancery Provides First Interpretation of Recently Amended DGCL Section 144
Thursday, July 2, 2026
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The Court of Chancery analyzed the newly amended 8 Del. C. § 144(d)(2) for the first time recently, in Patrick Ayers v. Foley, et al., C.A. No. 2025-0650-LWW (Del. Ch. June 15, 2026) (the “Opinion”), and held that the recent statutory amendments to Section 144 heighten the presumption of independence for certain directors beyond Section 144’s safe harbor provisions, “including when assessing director disinterestedness for purposes of Rule 23.1.” Opinion at 26-27.

In short, when a director is not a party to the challenged transaction and is deemed independent by the national exchange’s standards, for the purposes of a Rule 23.1 analysis, the statute raises the burden for a plaintiff to plead both substantial and particularized facts, and we focus on this narrow portion of the Opinion below. 

Background

In this derivative action, plaintiff challenged the board’s actions with regard to 1) a one-time equity grant to Foley, the company’s founder (the “Equity Grant”), and 2) compensation the non-employee directors awarded themselves (the “NED Compensation”).

Because this was a derivative suit where the plaintiff did not make a demand, the demand futility requirement of Rule 23.1 applied. And because the directors who approved the Equity Grant were deemed to satisfy the national stock exchange independence standards, the newly enacted Section 144(d)(2) applied, under which a plaintiff can rebut the presumption of disinterestedness with “substantial and particularized facts that such director has a material interest in such act or transaction or has a material relationship with a person with a material interest in such act or transaction.” 8 Del. C. § 144(d)(2).

Analysis

After explaining that the Equity Grant and the NED Compensation were separate transactions that each warranted separate analysis, see generally Opinion at 16-22, the Court began its application of the Zuckerberg test to the Equity Grant to assess demand futility. (Note: The defendants did not contest demand futility for the NED Compensation. See id. at 21-22.)

Under Zuckerberg prong three, the Court analyzed the independence of the three of the five challenged directors who qualified as independent under NYSE rules. Id. at 23. The Court held that Section 144(d)(2) “is not confined to the safe harbors in Sections 144(a), (b), and (c)[,]” id. at 25, and ultimately, the plaintiff here failed to meet “this exacting standard” for pleading both substantial and particularized facts. Id. at 30.

  • Applying the principles of statutory interpretation, the Court held that Section 144(d)(2)’s “purposeful omission” of limiting language to within Section 144, id. at 26, as well as the statutory mandate for not only particularized but also “substantial” facts, id. at 27, demonstrated the legislature’s intent to strengthen the presumption of impartiality of directors beyond the Rule 23.1 standard.
  • Under this analytical framework, the plaintiff’s assertions–that the three challenged directors had business ties with Foley, received fees for their board service over the last decade, and engaged in co-investments–did not pass muster. Id. at 30-31. The “substantial” has to be understood in the “qualitative sense”, and the plaintiff “must plead specific, non-conclusory facts of sufficient qualitative significance to support a reasonable inference of a material interest or relationship that would impar the director’s objective judgment.” Id. at 28-29.

This opinion thus presents an important clarification of a recently amended Delaware corporate statutory provision and provides a lesson on the heightened burden of pleading standards to challenge the independence of certain directors.

© Copyright 2026 Delaware Corporate & Commercial Law Monitor

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