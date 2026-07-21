Chancery Imposes Contempt Penalties for Non-Compliance with Injunction

The recent Chancery decision in Global Capital Partners, LLC v. Green Sapphire Holdings, Inc., C.A. No. 2024-0877-JTL (Del. Ch. June 23, 2026), provides the analysis that will be applied to determine whether a party contumaciously failed to comply with a court order such as, for example, an injunction or judgment. Highlights of the decision with wide applicability include the following key points.

Highlights

The court explains that directors and officers, as well as employees of a corporation are bound by a judgment against it. See Slip op. at 6 and 21.

The court explains the standard for determining civil contempt. Id. at 8.

The court’s reasoning includes exceptions to the automatic stay imposed in bankruptcy proceedings. Id. at 11.

The court recites the analysis to determine whether actions constitute a collateral attack on a judgment. Id. at 13.

The remedies available for failing to comply with a court order are reviewed. Id. at 16-17.

The court reviews the scope of an anti-suit injunction, its limitations and how far its reach extends. Id. at 17-18.

Finally, the court explains the expenses, which include fees, awarded for failure to comply with the injunction and judgment. Id. at 20. See also footnote 1.