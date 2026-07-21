Chancery Imposes Contempt Penalties for Non-Compliance with Injunction
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
The recent Chancery decision in Global Capital Partners, LLC v. Green Sapphire Holdings, Inc., C.A. No. 2024-0877-JTL (Del. Ch. June 23, 2026), provides the analysis that will be applied to determine whether a party contumaciously failed to comply with a court order such as, for example, an injunction or judgment. Highlights of the decision with wide applicability include the following key points.
Highlights
- The court explains that directors and officers, as well as employees of a corporation are bound by a judgment against it. See Slip op. at 6 and 21.
- The court explains the standard for determining civil contempt. Id. at 8.
- The court’s reasoning includes exceptions to the automatic stay imposed in bankruptcy proceedings. Id. at 11.
- The court recites the analysis to determine whether actions constitute a collateral attack on a judgment. Id. at 13.
- The remedies available for failing to comply with a court order are reviewed. Id. at 16-17.
- The court reviews the scope of an anti-suit injunction, its limitations and how far its reach extends. Id. at 17-18.
Finally, the court explains the expenses, which include fees, awarded for failure to comply with the injunction and judgment. Id. at 20. See also footnote 1.
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