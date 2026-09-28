Chancery Explains Award of Attorneys’ Fees
Monday, September 28, 2026
The Delaware Court of Chancery explained the reasoning for a specific award of attorneys’ fees based on a post-trial decision earlier this year, highlighted on these pages, that discussed the basis for awarding fees in a case involving breach of fiduciary duty, breach of a restrictive covenant, and related breaches. Arxada Holdings NA Inc. v. Harvey, C.A. No. 2024-0771-JTL, Order (Del. Ch. March 13, 2026)
Highlights
- The exercise of its discretion to determine the reasonableness of an award of attorneys’ fees does not require the court to review every time entry or disbursement. Order at 1. (citation to case law omitted). See Rule 1.5(a).
- Nor does it require the court to judge the appropriateness of a decision to file a particular motion or pursue a particular argument or litigation tactic. Id.
- The court found the number of hours spent to be reasonable in light of the work done, and noted that the litigation conduct of the defendant added to the amount of time required. Order at 2.
- The court determined that the hourly rate was reasonable. The Order does not reveal the hourly rate, but from other filings in the case, we estimated that the hourly rate for partners included four digits.
- The court declined to second-guess the staffing decisions, such as the argument that too many partners were working on the case, while observing that partners can often do certain tasks more quickly and efficiently than an associate. Id. (citation omitted).
- Refusing to examine specific time entries, the court deferred to the “judgement call” of counsel and that a sufficient monitoring mechanism is the client who initially reviews the bill while not being guaranteed that fees will be shifted. Order at 2-3 (citations omitted).
- Rejecting the argument that fees should not be awarded for motions that were not successful, the court reasoned that: “A party cannot expect to win on everything. Litigating a case involves a number of intertwined decisions.” Order at 3. (citation omitted.)
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