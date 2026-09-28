Chancery Explains Award of Attorneys’ Fees

The Delaware Court of Chancery explained the reasoning for a specific award of attorneys’ fees based on a post-trial decision earlier this year, highlighted on these pages, that discussed the basis for awarding fees in a case involving breach of fiduciary duty, breach of a restrictive covenant, and related breaches. Arxada Holdings NA Inc. v. Harvey, C.A. No. 2024-0771-JTL, Order (Del. Ch. March 13, 2026)

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