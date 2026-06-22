Chancery Enforces California Forum Selection Clause in Lawsuit to Invalidate Director’s Employment Agreement with Delaware Entity

The Delaware Court of Chancery recently dismissed a lawsuit by a Delaware corporation against its founder, former CEO, and former director that sought to invalidate the applicable employment agreement after the court found that the agreement’s forum selection clause required the action to be brought in California. See Masimo Corp. v. Kiani, C.A. No. 2024-1086-NAC (Del. Ch. Apr. 21, 2026); Cf. Mawson Infrastructure Grp., Inc. v. Mewawalla, C.A. No. 2025-0789-JTL, Transcript (Del. Ch. Feb. 13, 2026)(granting a motion to dismiss breach of fiduciary duty claims brought in Delaware against a former director and employee based on a Washington forum selection clause in an employment agreement between the parties, although the plaintiff’s claims were not asserted based on that agreement).

Key Facts

Masimo, a Delaware corporation, sued Joe Kiani in Delaware seeking to invalidate its employment agreement with Kiani based on alleged breaches of fiduciary duties by Kiani. The agreement provided that upon a “Qualifying Termination,” Kiani would receive a certain severance payment, any unvested stock options, and a certain “Special Payment” of restricted share units plus $35 million. The agreement defined “Qualifying Termination” as termination for “Good Reason.” In addition, the employment agreement contained a forum selection clause requiring any suit “arising out of or relating to” the agreement to be brought in California Superior Court, Orange County.

After Masimo’s stockholders voted to remove Kiani from the Board of Directors, Kiani resigned as CEO stating that he did so for “Good Reason.” Kiana subsequently filed suit against Masimo in California seeking declarations that he resigned for Good Reason and is entitled to severance and the Special Payment.

Masimo subsequently filed the instant action in Delaware seeking declarations invalidating the agreement’s provisions, invalidating the Special Payment, declaring waste, and alleging fiduciary breaches. Kiani moved to dismiss under Rule 12(b)(3), arguing that the agreement’s forum selection clause required that the litigation proceed in California.

Holding & Reasoning

The Court of Chancery agreed and granted Kiani’s motion to dismiss, enforcing the agreement’s California forum selection clause. The Court held that Masimo’s claims “arise out of or relate to” the agreement and, therefore, must be litigated in California.

The Court reasoned that DGCL § 122(18) authorizes stockholder agreements to select non‑Delaware fora for internal affairs claims, notwithstanding § 141(a) and excluding § 115, and that Section 122(18), effective August 1, 2024, abrogated the prior Independent‑Source Principle for stockholder agreements, such that fiduciary claims can be routed by contract. The Court found that the agreement qualified at least in part as a § 122(18) stockholder governance agreement, and was not solely an employment contract under DGCL § 122(5), since the agreement included matters of governance. Specifically, the agreement materially allocated governance power, including change‑in‑control triggers, supermajority for‑cause removal, and Chairman/lead‑director provisions.

The Court further explained that under both California and Delaware law, “arising out of or relating to” is construed broadly, and found that Masimo conceded its claims would not exist absent the agreement. Accordingly, the Court concluded that the agreement’s forum selection clause compelled litigating Masimo’s claims against Kiani in California.

Practical Takeaways