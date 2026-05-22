Chancery Addresses Claims Based on Overlapping LLC Agreement and Employment Agreement

In a recent Delaware Court of Chancery opinion styled Fairstead Capital Management LLC v. Blodgett, C.A. No. 2022-0673-JTL, (Del. Ch., May 13, 2026), the court addressed claims based on the breach of an LLC agreement and an employment agreement as well as how some provisions of the related agreements overlapped in terms of their impact on the alleged forfeiture of equity. This consequential opinion addresses a recurring issue about which terms in related agreements control when there are overlapping provisions, and how to analyze when the actions at issue involve one’s role as an employee–as compared to the role of a member of an LLC.

Brief Background

The procedural background of this case involves a member of an LLC who was also subject to an employment agreement which described his role in managing the LLC. A prior arbitration decision based on claims under the employment agreement resulted in issue preclusion on some of the claims, but the court needed to address which claims were properly analyzed under the employment agreement, as compared to claims for breach of the LLC agreement, which the prior arbitration did not expressly rule on.

Highlights

The court determined that the prior arbitration decision on legal conclusions—based on the employment agreement—are not preclusive for claims that related to breaches of the LLC agreement, but the arbitrator’s factual findings are preclusive. Slip op. at 28.

The court determined that the allegations at issue relate to actions taken as an employee, not as an LLC member. Id. at 29.

The court in this case used definitions in the employment agreement also when analyzing the LLC agreement for purposes of “consistency” when interpreting both related documents. Slip op. at 30-31.

The court described the common use of “legal technology” by Delaware attorneys to insert employment-related terms as part of internal governance documents, and cited to multiple Chancery decisions over the last five years in which the court published many written decisions interpreting employment agreements involving companies or employees that were primarily operating in 16 other jurisdictions, although this number does not include court orders and transcript rulings. Id. at 34-36.

But the court cautioned that there is a risk to this development because the

“Delaware franchise depends on other states deferring to Delaware law to govern the internal affairs of the entities that Delaware charters. Delaware risks jeopardizing that deference if it accommodates efforts to use the internal governance documents of Delaware entities to override the law of other states on issues of great importance to them.”

Id. at 36