Chambers USA 2027: New Submission Areas, Nationwide Referee Changes & Key Deadlines
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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As we approach the start of the Chambers USA 2027 research cycle, Chambers has released two important updates that may affect submission strategy this year: (1) additional Nationwide sections that will not accept referees, and (2) a significant expansion of new submission areas for the 2027 guide. Chambers says research for the guide will begin in August 2026.

The most notable change on the referee side is that USA – Nationwide Litigation: General Commercial has now been added to the list of Nationwide sections for which Chambers will not contact referees. Chambers states that, for these sections, it will instead rely on feedback gathered through relevant state-based research. See the Chambers link below for the full list of these ‘no referee’ sections: https://chambers.com/topics/chambers-usa-nationwide-sections-no-referees

On the submissions side, Chambers has introduced 32 new submission areas for Chambers USA 2027. These consist of 27 state-level categories across 20 states and 5 new Nationwide categories. Notably, three of these new sections begin research in July, making them the earliest Chambers USA deadlines this cycle and requiring immediate attention from firms with relevant practices.

Full table: new Chambers USA 2027 practice areas

Location Practice area Submission deadline
Arizona Bankruptcy/Restructuring 12 November 2026
California Media & Entertainment: Music 16 July 2026
California Real Estate: Litigation 12 November 2026
Colorado Life Sciences 8 October 2026
Connecticut Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory 8 October 2026
Connecticut Public Finance 12 November 2026
Connecticut Intellectual Property 12 November 2026
Delaware Construction 12 November 2026
Florida Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer 8 October 2026
Florida Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Policyholder 8 October 2026
Georgia Litigation: Appellate 8 October 2026
Indiana Litigation: Product Liability 12 November 2026
Kentucky Tax 12 November 2026
Maryland Immigration 12 November 2026
Minnesota Litigation: Product Liability 12 November 2026
Nevada Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations 6 August 2026
New Jersey Technology 16 July 2026
New York: Upstate Insurance 12 November 2026
Ohio Insurance: Insurer 6 August 2026
Ohio Insurance: Policyholder 6 August 2026
South Carolina Public Finance 12 November 2026
Texas Water Law 16 July 2026
USA – Nationwide Product Liability: Tobacco 8 October 2026
USA – Nationwide Product Liability: Toxic Torts 8 October 2026
USA – Nationwide Product Liability: Automobile 8 October 2026
USA – Nationwide Asset Management M&A 6 August 2026
USA – Nationwide Whistleblower Representation 6 August 2026
USA – Nationwide Projects: Digital Infrastructure 3 September 2026
USA – Nationwide Litigation: General Commercial 3 December 2026
USA – Nationwide National Security 3 December 2026
Washington Capital Markets: Debt & Equity 8 October 2026
Wisconsin Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs 12 November 2026
Wyoming Energy & Natural Resources 12 November 2026

This table reflects the full list published by Chambers on 30 April 2026https://chambers.com/topics/chambers-usa-new-practice-areas-submissions

Practical implications

For firms active in any of the new categories, this is a good time to assess whether work previously submitted under broader headings may now be better presented in a more targeted section. That is especially true in areas such as product liability, insurance, litigation specialisms, national security, and digital infrastructure, where Chambers appears to be drawing finer distinctions in its coverage.

For firms with strong Nationwide practices, the referee update reinforces the importance of a joined-up national/state submission strategy. Where Chambers is not taking separate referees for a Nationwide table, firms should ensure their state-level submissions are supported by the right clients and the right matters to tell a compelling broader story.

The most immediate deadlines are the three 16 July 2026 sections: California Media & Entertainment: MusicNew Jersey Technology, and Texas Water Law. Firms with credible experience in those areas should move quickly if they want to participate in the first wave of research.

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