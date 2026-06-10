Chambers USA 2027: New Submission Areas, Nationwide Referee Changes & Key Deadlines

As we approach the start of the Chambers USA 2027 research cycle, Chambers has released two important updates that may affect submission strategy this year: (1) additional Nationwide sections that will not accept referees, and (2) a significant expansion of new submission areas for the 2027 guide. Chambers says research for the guide will begin in August 2026.
The most notable change on the referee side is that USA – Nationwide Litigation: General Commercial has now been added to the list of Nationwide sections for which Chambers will not contact referees. Chambers states that, for these sections, it will instead rely on feedback gathered through relevant state-based research. See the Chambers link below for the full list of these ‘no referee’ sections: https://chambers.com/topics/chambers-usa-nationwide-sections-no-referees
On the submissions side, Chambers has introduced 32 new submission areas for Chambers USA 2027. These consist of 27 state-level categories across 20 states and 5 new Nationwide categories. Notably, three of these new sections begin research in July, making them the earliest Chambers USA deadlines this cycle and requiring immediate attention from firms with relevant practices.
Full table: new Chambers USA 2027 practice areas
|Location
|Practice area
|Submission deadline
|Arizona
|Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|12 November 2026
|California
|Media & Entertainment: Music
|16 July 2026
|California
|Real Estate: Litigation
|12 November 2026
|Colorado
|Life Sciences
|8 October 2026
|Connecticut
|Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
|8 October 2026
|Connecticut
|Public Finance
|12 November 2026
|Connecticut
|Intellectual Property
|12 November 2026
|Delaware
|Construction
|12 November 2026
|Florida
|Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer
|8 October 2026
|Florida
|Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Policyholder
|8 October 2026
|Georgia
|Litigation: Appellate
|8 October 2026
|Indiana
|Litigation: Product Liability
|12 November 2026
|Kentucky
|Tax
|12 November 2026
|Maryland
|Immigration
|12 November 2026
|Minnesota
|Litigation: Product Liability
|12 November 2026
|Nevada
|Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|6 August 2026
|New Jersey
|Technology
|16 July 2026
|New York: Upstate
|Insurance
|12 November 2026
|Ohio
|Insurance: Insurer
|6 August 2026
|Ohio
|Insurance: Policyholder
|6 August 2026
|South Carolina
|Public Finance
|12 November 2026
|Texas
|Water Law
|16 July 2026
|USA – Nationwide
|Product Liability: Tobacco
|8 October 2026
|USA – Nationwide
|Product Liability: Toxic Torts
|8 October 2026
|USA – Nationwide
|Product Liability: Automobile
|8 October 2026
|USA – Nationwide
|Asset Management M&A
|6 August 2026
|USA – Nationwide
|Whistleblower Representation
|6 August 2026
|USA – Nationwide
|Projects: Digital Infrastructure
|3 September 2026
|USA – Nationwide
|Litigation: General Commercial
|3 December 2026
|USA – Nationwide
|National Security
|3 December 2026
|Washington
|Capital Markets: Debt & Equity
|8 October 2026
|Wisconsin
|Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs
|12 November 2026
|Wyoming
|Energy & Natural Resources
|12 November 2026
This table reflects the full list published by Chambers on 30 April 2026: https://chambers.com/topics/chambers-usa-new-practice-areas-submissions
Practical implications
For firms active in any of the new categories, this is a good time to assess whether work previously submitted under broader headings may now be better presented in a more targeted section. That is especially true in areas such as product liability, insurance, litigation specialisms, national security, and digital infrastructure, where Chambers appears to be drawing finer distinctions in its coverage.
For firms with strong Nationwide practices, the referee update reinforces the importance of a joined-up national/state submission strategy. Where Chambers is not taking separate referees for a Nationwide table, firms should ensure their state-level submissions are supported by the right clients and the right matters to tell a compelling broader story.
The most immediate deadlines are the three 16 July 2026 sections: California Media & Entertainment: Music, New Jersey Technology, and Texas Water Law. Firms with credible experience in those areas should move quickly if they want to participate in the first wave of research.