CFTC Sues Wisconsin Over Prediction Markets

On April 28, the CFTC filed a lawsuit against the state of Wisconsin and certain state officials seeking declaratory and injunctive relief in response to Wisconsin’s recent enforcement actions against several federally regulated prediction market platforms. The complaint alleges that Wisconsin’s application of its gambling laws to contracts traded on federally regulated exchanges is preempted by the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

The complaint centers on the CFTC’s position that Congress granted it exclusive jurisdiction over derivatives markets, including event contracts traded on designated contract markets. According to the CFTC, Wisconsin’s enforcement actions, which allege that prediction market platforms are engaging in unlawful gambling, impermissibly interfere with this federal framework.

The complaint alleges that event contracts qualify as swaps under the CEA and, when traded on CFTC-regulated exchanges, are subject to exclusive federal oversight. Accordingly, Wisconsin’s enforcement approach would create a patchwork regulatory regime that undermines uniform federal oversight and market integrity.

Putting It Into Practice: The lawsuit moves the prediction-market fight from state enforcement against platforms to a direct federal-state dispute over regulatory authority (previously discussed here). The outcome could determine whether these platforms can operate on a nationwide basis or will need to account for state-by-state gambling restrictions.