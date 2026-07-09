CFTC Seeks Input on Regulatory Barriers Facing Fintech Firms
Thursday, July 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 16, the CFTC issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking public input on whether existing CFTC regulations, guidance, orders, no-action letters, and application processes unnecessarily impede fintech firms from participating in the derivatives markets. The initiative implements Executive Order 14405, which directed federal financial regulators to identify regulatory barriers that limit innovation and competition for fintech companies.

The RFI reflects the CFTC's broader effort to evaluate whether its regulatory framework remains appropriate as technology continues to reshape derivatives markets. In particular, the Commission is seeking feedback on whether existing registration categories, supervisory requirements, and partnership restrictions should be modernized to accommodate emerging business models while continuing to promote market integrity, customer protection, financial stability, and effective oversight. Specifically, the CFTC requests comment on:

  • Streamlining registration processes. The Commission asks whether existing registration, designation, and authorization procedures are appropriately tailored for fintech firms and how those processes could be made more efficient.
  • Removing barriers to fintech partnerships. The RFI requests examples of CFTC regulations, guidance, orders, or no-action letters that may unnecessarily impede partnerships between fintech firms and CFTC-regulated entities, including futures commission merchants, swap dealers, clearing organizations, and trading venues.
  • Modernizing existing regulatory requirements. The Commission seeks input on whether current requirements governing CFTC registrants remain appropriate for technology-driven financial products and services or should be updated to better accommodate innovation.
  • Evaluating the existing registration framework. The RFI asks whether the current registration categories adequately capture emerging business models, including decentralized finance protocols and applications, or whether additional categories may be needed.
  • Identifying opportunities for regulatory relief. The Commission requests feedback on whether certain technology-enabled activities should qualify for exemptions from existing registration requirements because of the manner in which those services are provided.

Putting It Into Practice: The CFTC’s RFI reflects continued federal attention on how existing regulatory frameworks apply to fintech firms, digital asset businesses, and other technology-driven market participants. Firms operating in or seeking access to the derivatives markets should consider whether existing CFTC requirements create unnecessary barriers and evaluate whether submitting comments could help shape future regulatory reforms.

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

DOJ Announces $9.7 Million Resolution with Bank Over BSA/AML Compliance Failures
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CFPB Seeks Comment on Changes to Mortgage Disclosure and Rescission Requirements
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FTC Seeks Comment on AI Policy Statement
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Federal Reserve Proposes Risk-Based AML/CFT Program Requirements
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Seven Insurance Regulatory Issues That Frequently Arise in Private Equity Transactions
by: David W. Deal
New York’s “No Severance Ultimatums Act” Would Increase Severance Agreement Requirements
by: Matthew J. Netti , Jamie Moelis
EEOC Rescinds Affirmative Action Guidelines: What the Commission’s Vote Means for Employers with Voluntary Affirmative Action Plans
by: Stephen E. Fox , Jonathan E. Clark
Additional States Continue Legislative Trend with New Laws Limiting Use of Artificial Intelligence in Health Insurance Determinations
by: Joel H. Dankwa , Alyanna Gallo
FTC, Like States, Worried About Data Broker Activities
by: Liisa M. Thomas
Colorado Requires Home Equity Investment Company to Comply with State Consumer Lending Laws
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Minnesota AG Sues Earned Wage Access Provider over Alleged Payday Lending Violations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Louisiana Enacts Comprehensive Money Transmission Law, Mirroring Laws in Other States
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Vermont, The Green Mountain State, Gives Green Light to Comprehensive Privacy Law
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 