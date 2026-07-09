CFTC Seeks Input on Regulatory Barriers Facing Fintech Firms

On June 16, the CFTC issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking public input on whether existing CFTC regulations, guidance, orders, no-action letters, and application processes unnecessarily impede fintech firms from participating in the derivatives markets. The initiative implements Executive Order 14405, which directed federal financial regulators to identify regulatory barriers that limit innovation and competition for fintech companies.

The RFI reflects the CFTC's broader effort to evaluate whether its regulatory framework remains appropriate as technology continues to reshape derivatives markets. In particular, the Commission is seeking feedback on whether existing registration categories, supervisory requirements, and partnership restrictions should be modernized to accommodate emerging business models while continuing to promote market integrity, customer protection, financial stability, and effective oversight. Specifically, the CFTC requests comment on:

Streamlining registration processes . The Commission asks whether existing registration, designation, and authorization procedures are appropriately tailored for fintech firms and how those processes could be made more efficient.

. The Commission asks whether existing registration, designation, and authorization procedures are appropriately tailored for fintech firms and how those processes could be made more efficient. Removing barriers to fintech partnerships . The RFI requests examples of CFTC regulations, guidance, orders, or no-action letters that may unnecessarily impede partnerships between fintech firms and CFTC-regulated entities, including futures commission merchants, swap dealers, clearing organizations, and trading venues.

. The RFI requests examples of CFTC regulations, guidance, orders, or no-action letters that may unnecessarily impede partnerships between fintech firms and CFTC-regulated entities, including futures commission merchants, swap dealers, clearing organizations, and trading venues. Modernizing existing regulatory requirements . The Commission seeks input on whether current requirements governing CFTC registrants remain appropriate for technology-driven financial products and services or should be updated to better accommodate innovation.

. The Commission seeks input on whether current requirements governing CFTC registrants remain appropriate for technology-driven financial products and services or should be updated to better accommodate innovation. Evaluating the existing registration framework . The RFI asks whether the current registration categories adequately capture emerging business models, including decentralized finance protocols and applications, or whether additional categories may be needed.

. The RFI asks whether the current registration categories adequately capture emerging business models, including decentralized finance protocols and applications, or whether additional categories may be needed. Identifying opportunities for regulatory relief . The Commission requests feedback on whether certain technology-enabled activities should qualify for exemptions from existing registration requirements because of the manner in which those services are provided.

Putting It Into Practice: The CFTC’s RFI reflects continued federal attention on how existing regulatory frameworks apply to fintech firms, digital asset businesses, and other technology-driven market participants. Firms operating in or seeking access to the derivatives markets should consider whether existing CFTC requirements create unnecessary barriers and evaluate whether submitting comments could help shape future regulatory reforms.