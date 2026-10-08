CFTC Proposes Federal Framework for Leveraged Retail Crypto Trading

Earlier this week, the CFTC issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) outlining a federal regulatory framework for retail crypto asset transactions involving margin, leverage, or financing. The initiative, titled Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions (Regulation CTX) and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets (Regulation CAM), would establish a new category of CFTC-regulated trading venue and tailor existing regulatory requirements to crypto markets.

The proposal builds on Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), which generally requires leveraged, margined, or financed retail commodity transactions to occur on registered exchanges unless an exception applies. Although the CFTC has enforced this requirement against crypto platforms, it has not established a regulatory structure specifically designed for these transactions. The ANPRM seeks to address that gap through several proposed changes:

Three-Tier Market Structure. The framework would distinguish ordinary spot trading, leveraged or financed retail crypto transactions (CTXs), and derivatives. The ANPRM focuses on CTXs, which would generally be required to trade on a registered exchange. Spot-only platforms could continue operating under applicable state licensing regimes.

New CAM Registration Category. The proposal would establish Crypto Asset Markets (CAMs) as a subcategory of designated contract markets (DCMs), subject to tailored requirements under the CEA's existing core principles. Crypto-only venues could elect CAM registration, while platforms offering traditional derivatives would remain within the conventional DCM framework.

Crypto-Specific Listing Standards. Exchanges would evaluate manipulation risks based on factors including token supply and liquidity, blockchain governance, publicly available source code, and system security. These standards could require more formal reviews of token distribution, insider concentration, and governance arrangements.

Required FCM Intermediation. Retail CTXs would generally require a registered futures commission merchant (FCM) to manage customer accounts and custody assets. FCMs would be subject to customer-protection and applicable Bank Secrecy Act requirements. Financing would be limited to eligible leverage providers, including FCMs and certain qualified banking institutions.

Proof of Reserves. The CFTC is considering whether CAMs holding customer assets in omnibus accounts should demonstrate that reserves sufficiently cover customer liabilities, potentially through third-party attestations or blockchain-based verification.

Actual Delivery and Custody. The proposal would revise the CFTC's interpretation of the CEA's 28-day actual-delivery exception. Delivery to an external wallet controlled by the customer generally would satisfy the exception, while assets remaining on an exchange's internal ledger would not.

Market Surveillance and Conflicts. CAMs would be subject to tailored requirements addressing surveillance, conflicts of interest, and system safeguards, including considerations related to offshore trading activity, continuous markets, and platforms combining multiple financial functions.

The ANPRM does not impose new compliance obligations. Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register and will inform a subsequent formal rulemaking.

Putting It Into Practice: The ANPRM marks the CFTC's effort to replace its historical reliance on enforcement of existing registration requirements with a regulatory framework designed for leveraged retail crypto trading. For affected platforms, the proposal could require substantial changes to financing arrangements, custody practices, customer relationships, and compliance infrastructure. Crypto exchanges should evaluate existing leveraged products, FCM relationships, token-listing policies, and custody arrangements against the contemplated requirements. Platforms operating under state licensing regimes should also consider whether federal registration could support future product offerings. Although the framework remains preliminary, market participants should monitor the rulemaking and consider submitting comments on provisions that could affect their business models.