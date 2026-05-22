CFTC Letter 25-50: Revival of the QEP Exemption from CPO Registration Offers Reduction in Compliance Burden
Friday, May 29, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) Market Participants Division (the “Division”) issued No-Action Letter No. 25-50 (the “No-Action Letter”) on December 19, 2025, effectively temporarily reinstating former CFTC Regulation 4.13(a)(4) (the “QEP Exemption”), which was rescinded by the CFTC in 2012. The No-Action relief is available until the CFTC promulgates rules, or decides not to promulgate rules, addressing the reinstatement of the QEP Exemption. This No-Action Letter affords options to reduce compliance burdens for a private fund manager that is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that currently is also either registered as a commodity pool operator (“CPO”) with the CFTC or relies on CFTC Regulation 4.13(a)(3) with respect to its commodity interest trading for private funds. 

Background

Prior to its rescission in 2012, the QEP Exemption generally allowed investment advisers registered with the SEC to avoid CPO registration if the private funds they managed that traded in commodity interest positions, such as futures, only had investors who were “qualified eligible persons” (“QEPs”). QEPs generally include highly sophisticated individual and institutional investors, including “qualified purchasers” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940. Following the 2012 recission of the QEP Exemption, private fund investment advisers that relied on the QEP Exemption either had to switch to reliance on CFTC Regulation 4.13(a)(3) (the “4.13 Exemption”), which imposes de minimis limitations on the amount of commodity interest trading that a private fund may conduct, or register as a CPO with the CFTC and become a member of the National Futures Association. While a registered CPO can seek exemptions from certain recordkeeping, reporting, and disclosure requirements under CFTC Regulation 4.7 if investors are all QEPs, this still requires registering with the CFTC and becoming a member of the National Futures Association, subject to the applicable rules and regulations.

No-Action Letter Reliance Requirements

To rely on the No-Action Letter, an investment adviser that (i) fails to register as a CPO, or (ii) withdraws from CPO registration, must meet the following requirements:

(1) The investment adviser is required to be registered with the CFTC as a CPO for its commodity pool operations or relies upon an existing exemption from such CPO registration in CFTC Regulation 4.13;

(2) The investment adviser is registered with the SEC;

(3) The interests of the pool operated by the investment adviser are exempt from Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) registration and sold without marketing to the public in the United States or are offered pursuant to Rule 506(c) as promulgated under the Securities Act;

(4) The investment adviser reasonably believes that each pool participant meets the QEP definition under CFTC Regulation 4.7(a)(6);

(5) The investment adviser files a Form PF with respect to the pool(s) covered by the No-Action Letter;

(6) The investment adviser files a notice email documenting reliance on the No-Action Letter with the CFTC.

In the No-Action Letter, the CFTC also confirmed that a CPO de-registering solely based on the No-Action Letter is not required to make a redemption offer to the fund investors (otherwise required pursuant to CFTC Regulation 4.13(e)(2)). However, a manager switching to reliance on the No-Action Letter should consider any investor notification requirements in accordance with the private fund’s governing documents and consider appropriate notification or updating of offering, marketing, due diligence questionnaires, and similar materials under the disclosure standards pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Potential Benefits of No-Action Letter Reliance

An SEC-registered private fund manager that currently manages a private fund that relies on Section 3(c)(7) of the Investment Company Act (because its investors are “qualified purchasers,” which meet the QEP definition) and that currently relies on the 4.13 Exemption could, if it meets all the No-Action Letter requirements, switch to reliance on the No-Action Letter. This has two potential benefits: First, it could expand the amount of commodity interest trading beyond the 4.13 Exemption limitations while remaining exempt from CPO registration. Second, even if the private fund will remain within the 4.13 Exemption limitations, it would eliminate the need to monitor and test for those limitations (and the need for such testing in the manager’s compliance policies and procedures).

An SEC-registered private fund manager whose commodity interest trading for a private fund exceeds the 4.13 Exemption limitations and therefore is currently registered as a CPO with the CFTC could withdraw its CPO registration and rely on the No-Action Letter. This can greatly reduce compliance costs as it would no longer need to maintain the CFTC registration and membership with the National Futures Association or have a full separate set of policies and procedures for CFTC compliance.

Potential Risks of Reliance on the No-Action Letter

Any final rule adopted by the CFTC could differ from the prior QEP Exemption and the No-Action Letter, imposing different conditions or a narrower scope. It could also fail to adopt a rule, in which case the No-Action Letter would remain in effect unless the CFTC decides to rescind the No-Action Letter. For managers that switch to the No-Action Letter reliance from reliance on the 4.13 Exemption, this may simply involve switching back to the 4.13 Exemption reliance and reinstituting the monitoring of the trading limitations, while it would pose a larger risk in terms of time and expense for a manager that would potentially be required to re-register fully with the CFTC as a CPO because it could not adhere to the trading limitations.

Conclusion

The No-Action Letter offers meaningful relief for SEC-registered advisers with QEP-only funds that meet the No-Action Letter criteria. Managers currently relying on 4.13 Exemption can gain flexibility and simplify their exemption compliance, and managers who are also currently registered CPOs can substantially reduce the burden and cost associated with maintaining the CPO registration. However, the temporary nature of this relief and meeting its requirements requires informed consideration with experienced counsel.

© 2026 Winstead PC.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Winstead

Designing Planned Community Documents to Reduce Defect Litigation Exposure
by: Bob Burton
Institutional Ownership of Single-Family Housing and Build-to-Rent Communities: Emerging Regulatory Trends and What Developers Need to Know
by: John Cagigas
Texas Supreme Court Holds That Expert Testimony On Informal Marriage Was Inadmissible and Reverses Lower Courts’ Judgments
by: David Fowler Johnson
Court Held That District Court Had Concurrent Jurisdiction Over Probate Matters In County With No Statutory Probate Court
by: David Fowler Johnson
Colorado Law Brings Some Equilibrium to Condo Defect Reform
by: Bob Burton
Court Affirms A Finding Of Forgery But Reverses Awards Of Remedies Because There Was No Informal Fiduciary Duty Owed By The Defendant
by: David Fowler Johnson
UPDATE—Texas Senate Bill 17
by: Ashley Cline
The Condo Supply Problem, Part 3: HOA Fees Are the Symptom, Not the Cause
by: Bob Burton
Court Reversed Judgment Where A Stareholder And Controller Did Not Owe An Informal Fiduciary Duty
by: David Fowler Johnson
Court Held That A Trial Court Erred In Omitting Post-Judgment Interest From A Breach Of Fiduciary Duty Judgment But Affirmed The Omission Of Pre-Judgment Interest
by: David Fowler Johnson
The Condo Supply Problem, Part 2: What Fannie Mae’s Newest Lender Letter (LL-2026-03) Does—and Why It Matters for Affordability
by: Bob Burton
Mixed-Use Governance: Forward Marketability
by: Bob Burton
Court Granted Mandamus Relief To Require A Plaintiff To Answer Discovery In A Trustee Removal Dispute
by: David Fowler Johnson

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 