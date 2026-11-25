On November 23, 2026, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission published a final rule (Release No. 9330-26) establishing an alternate data-reporting framework for certain fully collateralized event contracts. The rule amends Parts 15, 16 and 17 of the Commission’s regulations and adds new Section 16.03, “Covered Event Contracts.”[1]

Since 2017, reporting for these contracts has been governed by staff no-action letters. The final rule replaces that approach with a codified framework. Under the rule, reporting markets, futures commission merchants, clearing members and foreign brokers report covered event contracts under Parts 15 through 18, rather than under Parts 38, 39, 43 and 45. The rule is accompanied by a Division of Data guidebook addressing trader-identifying information.

The compliance dates are staggered. The requirements in Sections 16.03(a), (b)(2), (b)(3) and (f) take effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. The requirements in Sections 16.03(b)(1), (c), (d) and (e) take effect on the later of 60 days after publication or July 26, 2027. The requirements in Section 16.03(g) take effect 12 months after publication.

For industry participants, the near-term task is practical: firms should compare their current reporting against the new framework now, because the earliest compliance date arrives quickly. Prediction-market operators and futures commission merchants should also consider how the final rule interacts with the Commission’s broader posture toward event contracts, which remains an area of active regulatory development.

The Federal Register publication date will confirm the compliance clock. Further guidance, including the Division of Data guidebook, and any related rulemakings should be monitored.

[1] Source: https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9330-26