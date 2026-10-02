CFTC Final Rule Establishes 30% Presumption for Some Whistleblower Awards

On Sept. 16, 2026, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission published a final rule revising its whistleblower regulations. The final rule will create a presumption that a whistleblower claimant will receive the statutory maximum of 30% when a report results in collected monetary sanctions of up to approximately $16.66 million (Whistleblower Final Rule). The Whistleblower Final Rule is substantively consistent with the agency’s earlier notice of proposed rulemaking concerning the same topic. The Whistleblower Final Rule will take effect Oct. 16, 2026.

The new presumption is conditioned on the agency’s finding that none of the existing “negative factors,” which currently serve to reduce a whistleblower award amount, are present. To receive a 30% award under the presumption, the whistleblower awardee may not: be culpable for the underlying violations, unreasonably delay the reporting of the underlying violations, or interfere with the entity or registrant’s internal compliance and reporting systems. The Whistleblower Final Rule does not amend the existing “covered action” definition. As a result, any monetary amount collected from the related judicial or administrative action (Sanctioned Amount) must exceed $1 million for a whistleblower to be eligible for an award.

By creating a presumption that a whistleblower awardee is eligible for the maximum Sanctioned Amount (i.e., approximately $16.66 million) authorized by the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), the CFTC aims to “reinforce” whistleblower incentives to participate in the program, including by reducing the amount of time and resources required to assess and resolve claims. CFTC whistleblower claims, which are submitted under CFTC Form TCR, have generally increased in annual volume since the Dodd-Frank Act amended the CEA to create the CFTC program and Whistleblower Office.

The enhanced award structure may also incentivize individuals with knowledge of potential violations to report more promptly. In particular, employees, former employees, customers, counterparties, and other market participants may place greater value on submitting a report to the CFTC because of the increased certainty surrounding award amounts. As a result, registrants and other market participants may see an increase in whistleblower activity involving alleged market manipulation, spoofing, fraud, supervisory failures, recordkeeping violations, customer protection issues, and other conduct regularly investigated by the CFTC’s Division of Enforcement.

Prior to the final rule’s adoption, the CEA and CFTC regulations authorized an aggregate award ranging between 10% and 30% of the amount of the monetary sanctions collected in the related enforcement action. The regulations did not previously provide for a presumption based on the size of the award. The CFTC’s Whistleblower Office was previously required to evaluate and assess both positive and negative factors in reaching award amount determinations, which the agency said has consumed and diverted resources that it could otherwise devote to “resolving larger, more complex matters.”

In the Whistleblower Final Rule, the CFTC estimates that approximately 82% of meritorious whistleblower awards may become subject to the new award presumption, based on the program’s history. By reducing the amount of analysis previously required to assess individual award percentages, the CFTC also believes that it will require less time to confirm an award amount.

Commentary

The CFTC’s revision to its whistleblower regulations comes amid a flurry of recent whistleblower activity. In early June, the CFTC announced five whistleblower awards totaling more than $8 million. Three days after approving the Whistleblower Final Rule, the agency announced 10 whistleblower awards totaling more than $150 million. The recent awards did not apply the updated 30% presumption because the Whistleblower Final Rule has not taken effect.

The CFTC has made several changes to its whistleblower program under the Trump administration. First, CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham restructured the program by moving the Whistleblower Office from the agency’s Division of Enforcement to its Office of the General Counsel. Soon after current CFTC Chair Michael Selig’s confirmation, the agency announced a new director of the Whistleblower Office and offered that the office was working through a “substantial backlog.” The Whistleblower Final Rule intends to address that backlog by more efficiently allocating the agency’s limited resources.

Importantly, the Whistleblower Final Rule is intended to provide greater predictability regarding award determinations while simultaneously strengthening incentives for whistleblowers to come forward. While the 30% presumption does not apply to higher-dollar-amount actions, historical award amounts indicate that a majority of meritorious claims may be impacted by the change. As a practical matter, the rule may increase whistleblower participation, generate additional enforcement referrals, and further elevate the importance of effective compliance and internal reporting systems for firms operating in the commodities and derivatives markets.

The Whistleblower Final Rule serves as a reminder that whistleblower submissions sometimes operate as the catalyst for broader regulatory investigations. In some enforcement matters, allegations raised through a whistleblower complaint may lead to requests for documents, witness interviews, subpoenas, parallel investigations, and, in certain instances, related civil litigation arising from the same underlying conduct.

In light of these developments, registrants and market participants should consider evaluating whether their compliance programs, reporting channels, anti-retaliation policies, escalation procedures, and internal investigation protocols are positioned to promptly identify and remediate potential issues.