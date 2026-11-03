CFPB’s Latest Semiannual Report Highlights a Dramatic Shift in the Bureau’s Regulatory Priorities

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s newly released Semi-Annual Report to Congress for January–June 2026 offers a revealing account of the Trump Administration’s transformation of the Bureau. The report, released on October 27, 2026, describes an agency that has substantially narrowed its enforcement priorities, abandoned or terminated numerous matters pursued under former Director Rohit Chopra, reduced the scope of its supervisory examinations, and advanced a deregulatory agenda that includes, among other things, significant changes to the Bureau’s fair lending regulations.

The report is particularly notable for what it says about the Bureau’s approach to enforcement. Although the CFPB continues to pursue matters involving identifiable consumer harm, it now emphasizes voluntary remediation, due process, and enforcement grounded in what it regards as clear statutory authority. At the same time, the Bureau has made combating alleged unlawful debanking a central priority and has redirected its fair lending efforts toward intentional discrimination involving identifiable victims.

Several developments merit particular attention.

1. Enforcement activity has been sharply redirected

Perhaps the most striking feature of the report is the extent to which the CFPB has changed its enforcement priorities.

The Bureau reports that, during the July 1, 2025–June 30, 2026 reporting period, it initiated just one public enforcement action, resolved nine actions, terminated 16 pending final orders, and dismissed or withdrew as a plaintiff from one action. Five public enforcement matters remained in litigation as of June 30, 2026. The nine resolved actions include the one initiated during the reporting period. These figures illustrate the administration’s emphasis on closing or resolving legacy matters rather than pursuing new public enforcement actions.

The Bureau also reports that it closed approximately 40% of its pending investigations during the reporting period. According to the report, these decisions reflected a reassessment of investigations involving markets the Bureau no longer prioritizes, including student lending, as well as matters premised on consumers having made supposedly “wrong” choices rather than suffering actual fraud with identifiable victims and material, measurable damages.

One example is the closure of the investigation into Credova Financial, LLC, which provides financing for purchases associated with the exercise of Second Amendment rights. The Bureau characterized the investigation as an example of unconstitutional targeting rather than legitimate consumer protection.

The report identifies the CFPB’s current enforcement priorities as including:

Providing redress to servicemembers, veterans, and their families.

Mortgage-related matters.

Fair Credit Reporting Act and Regulation V data-furnishing violations.

Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and Regulation F violations involving consumer contracts and debts.

Fraudulent overcharges and fees.

Inadequate controls protecting consumer information when failures result in actual consumer losses.

The Bureau’s stated emphasis on identifiable harm is not, by itself, surprising. Consumer financial enforcement has long involved remediation for injured consumers. What is noteworthy is how explicitly the report uses that principle to distinguish the current administration’s approach from its predecessor’s, particularly regarding fair lending, student lending, and theories of liability that the Bureau now considers insufficiently grounded in statutory authority.

2. Sixteen pending final orders were terminated

The termination of 16 pending final orders deserves separate attention. The report explains that the Bureau reviewed existing orders to determine whether their continuing requirements remained justified under the administration’s enforcement priorities. In most instances, the entities had already paid the required consumer redress and civil penalties, where applicable, and the Bureau concluded that the remaining conduct restrictions were burdensome.

The report specifically emphasizes the administration’s effort to reverse actions based on disparate-impact theories and other fair lending matters. It identifies Navy Federal Credit Union as the exception to the general statement that the entities had paid required redress and civil penalties, where applicable.

This is an important distinction. Terminating an order does not necessarily mean the Bureau has concluded that the original conduct was lawful or that affected consumers were not harmed. In many cases, the underlying financial remedies had already been satisfied. The practical change is that the CFPB no longer considers continued compliance with certain provisions of those orders warranted.

For regulated entities, the report reinforces the importance of distinguishing between completed remedial obligations and continuing restrictions imposed by consent orders or judgments. The precise consequences depend on the terms of each order and the legal basis for its termination.

3. The Bureau’s new enforcement philosophy favors voluntary remediation

The report sets out four principles governing the CFPB’s enforcement work: addressing actual consumer harm, respecting due process, collaborating with institutions to resolve problems voluntarily, and avoiding duplicative enforcement.

The Bureau states that it will not use enforcement actions to stretch the boundaries of its statutory authority through novel interpretations or advance a policy agenda. It also indicates that it will generally avoid pursuing matters when state regulators or other federal agencies are better positioned to act.

The clearest illustration is the Bureau’s handling of problems associated with Bilt’s transition to a new bank partner. Rather than initiating a lengthy investigation followed by a public enforcement action, the CFPB engaged directly with Bilt. The Bureau reports that this approach secured more than $250,000 in redress for over 2,000 affected consumers.

This example illustrates the potential benefits of an approach that prioritizes prompt remediation over litigation. Consumers may receive compensation sooner, and institutions may avoid the costs and uncertainty of a public enforcement proceeding.

There is, however, a countervailing consideration. Voluntary resolutions may provide less public information about the alleged conduct, the Bureau’s legal theories, and the steps other institutions should take to avoid similar problems. Whether the new approach produces better overall consumer protection will depend in part on how consistently the Bureau identifies serious violations and ensures that voluntary remedies are adequate.

4. Fair lending enforcement now focuses on intentional discrimination

The report’s treatment of fair lending is another significant development.

The Bureau states that it is focusing its supervision and enforcement efforts on direct evidence of intentional discrimination involving identified victims. It expressly disavows enforcement based solely on statistical correlations or remarks that the Bureau believes may be susceptible to adverse inference.

The CFPB also reports that it did not cite any fair lending violations during the reporting period. Its fair lending supervisory activities during that period were principally in the scoping stage, with examinations scheduled to begin after June 30, 2026.

The absence of fair lending citations is notable, although it should not be read as evidence that discrimination did not occur. The report itself indicates that the Bureau was changing its examination priorities and that some supervisory work had not yet begun.

The Bureau also finalized two important Regulation B rulemakings.

First, its amendment to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act rule takes the position that ECOA does not authorize disparate-impact liability. It also prohibits the use of race, color, national origin, or sex as eligibility criteria for Special Purpose Credit Programs.

Second, its Section 1071 rulemaking narrows the scope of small-business lending data collection and removes requirements the Bureau considers unsupported by the statute. Among the changes are eliminating collection of LGBTQIA+-owned business status and removing requirements to use disaggregated categories for certain race and ethnicity data.

These changes reflect a fundamental disagreement over the permissible scope of fair lending regulation. The administration regards them as corrections to regulatory overreach; critics of the changes are likely to argue that they reduce the tools available to identify and address discrimination. Their ultimate significance will depend on the applicable statutory requirements, the treatment of the rules in litigation, and how courts interpret ECOA.

5. Debanking has become a central fair banking priority

One development that might surprise readers who associate the CFPB primarily with traditional consumer lending is the prominence the report gives to debanking.

The Bureau describes unlawful debanking as a major priority under President Trump’s August 2025 executive order, Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans. It reports reviewing supervisory and complaint data, publicly available information, and other materials to identify institutions that may have engaged in unlawful debanking.

The CFPB has also reviewed its examination manual and other guidance to eliminate references to reputation risk that it believes could contribute to unlawful debanking. It is coordinating with the Department of Justice and other financial regulators, including the OCC, and is evaluating potential violations of ECOA, the FCRA, and the Consumer Financial Protection Act’s prohibition on unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices.

The report states that the Bureau is particularly concerned about financial institutions making decisions based on political or religious considerations rather than individualized, objective, and risk-based analyses.

The emphasis on debanking is consistent with the administration’s stated priorities. The more consequential question is how the Bureau will apply existing consumer financial protection statutes to particular account closures, credit decisions, and other banking relationships. The report describes the Bureau’s investigative and supervisory direction, but it does not establish that any particular institution has violated federal law.

Institutions should therefore distinguish between the policy priority and the legal standards that must be satisfied to establish a violation.

6. Supervision is becoming narrower and more targeted

The Bureau also reports a substantial change in its supervisory approach.

Under its new “Humility in Supervision Pledge,” examiners are expected to focus on clearly identified product lines and specific questions tied directly to applicable statutes and regulations. The Bureau says it will avoid novel legal theories and duplicative oversight by other federal or state regulators.

It also expects shorter examinations, more efficient scheduling, and greater cooperation from supervised entities. The report indicates that the Bureau has centralized its supervision division and eliminated its regional structure to improve efficiency.

The CFPB describes its new approach as emphasizing conciliation, correction, and remediation rather than penalizing institutions that self-report problems and cooperate with examiners.

For banks and nonbanks subject to CFPB supervision, this is a welcome signal that examinations may become more predictable and focused. But the new approach does not eliminate the need for compliance programs capable of identifying and correcting violations. Nor does it mean that the Bureau will refrain from enforcement when it identifies serious misconduct falling within its jurisdiction.

7. The consumer complaint system is being fundamentally recalibrated

The complaint portal remains one of the CFPB’s most visible consumer-facing functions. The report says the Bureau received approximately 8.27 million complaints from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, and sent approximately 7.50 million to companies for review and response. Companies responded to approximately 99.6% of complaints sent to them during the period.

Those figures are striking, but they require context. The Bureau has acknowledged concerns about the reliability and consistency of complaint data, particularly in credit reporting. It has reported that credit and consumer reporting complaints increased from more than 150,000 in 2019 to more than five million in 2025, amid concerns about credit repair businesses, social media influencers, and automated tools encouraging consumers to submit complaints.

In response, the CFPB has taken several steps:

Requiring consumers to dispute credit-reporting inaccuracies directly with consumer reporting agencies before submitting a CFPB complaint, consistent with the Bureau’s interpretation of the FCRA process.

Introducing two-factor authentication and additional safeguards against unauthorized third-party submissions.

Standardizing company response categories.

Developing tools to improve the efficiency of complaint processing.

Ceasing discretionary publication of unverified complaint narratives and associated visualizations.

The last change is particularly significant. The Bureau argues that publishing unverified narratives can give a misleading impression of the merits of a complaint and needlessly harm a company’s reputation.

The administration’s position has considerable practical force: a complaint is an allegation, not an adjudicated finding, and large complaint volumes can be difficult to interpret without consistent data and appropriate safeguards. At the same time, complaint information can help identify emerging consumer problems that may not otherwise be visible to regulators.

The central question is whether the revised system will improve the reliability of the information available to regulators and consumers without unduly limiting transparency or making it more difficult for consumers to obtain assistance.

8. What is most surprising about the report?

Three points stand out.

First, the scale of the enforcement retrenchment is noteworthy. The combination of only one newly initiated public enforcement action during the reporting period, the closure of approximately 40% of pending investigations, and the termination of 16 pending final orders reflects more than a change in rhetoric. It represents a substantial reallocation of the Bureau’s enforcement resources.

Second, the report places considerable emphasis on debanking, an issue that extends beyond the CFPB’s traditional focus on consumer credit, debt collection, and other familiar consumer financial products. The Bureau is now devoting resources to examining whether financial institutions’ decisions about access to banking services violate federal consumer financial laws.

Third, the Bureau’s approach to consumer complaints has changed materially. Rather than treating the volume and publication of complaints as an unqualified public benefit, the administration emphasizes data quality, authentication, procedural sequencing, and the reputational consequences of publishing unverified allegations. This could improve the usefulness of the system, but its success should be judged by actual outcomes rather than by the Bureau’s stated objectives alone.

One further point deserves emphasis: the report is not evidence that the CFPB has ceased functioning. The Bureau continues to conduct examinations, investigate matters within its revised priorities, pursue selected enforcement actions, and administer federal consumer financial laws. The more accurate description is that it has narrowed its conception of which problems warrant federal intervention and how that intervention should occur.

Conclusion

The CFPB’s January–June 2026 Semi-Annual Report documents a decisive change in regulatory philosophy. The Bureau is moving away from broad enforcement theories and expansive supervisory initiatives toward a narrower approach centered on identifiable consumer harm, intentional discrimination, statutory limits, and voluntary remediation. It is simultaneously advancing the administration’s deregulatory agenda and elevating debanking as a central fair banking issue.

For financial institutions, the report provides useful insight into the Bureau’s present priorities, but it should not be mistaken for a blanket assurance that enforcement risk has disappeared. Institutions should continue to assess compliance with applicable federal and state law, document the basis for significant credit and account decisions, and maintain effective processes for identifying and remediating consumer harm.

For consumer advocates and policymakers, the central issue is whether the Bureau’s narrower approach will preserve effective protection against unlawful conduct while avoiding investigations and regulatory burdens that the administration considers unjustified. The report articulates the administration’s answer. The actual results, and the response of courts, state regulators, and Congress, will determine how durable that answer proves to be.