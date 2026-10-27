CFPB Won’t Force Employees to Move to D.C., The American Banker Reports

The CFPB will not force regional workers to move to Washington, D.C., The American Banker reported.

The Bureau had threatened to fire workers who refused to move to D.C.

The CFPB has “no plans in the short term” to reissue notices forcing remote employees to relocate to D.C., the National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 335 said in an email to its members obtained by The American Banker.

The American Banker reported that the notice is a reprieve for about 450 employees who worked remotely or were assigned to former regional offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York and San Francisco, which the bureau shut down last year. About 200 regional staffers have left their jobs since the relocation order was issued this summer.

The NTEU last year sued to keep the CFPB open and operating. This summer, the CFPB and the NTEU jointly sought and obtained a stay of the litigation over a proposed reduction-in-force pending confirmation of bureau director nominee Brian Johnson. The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee has voted to advance Johnson’s nomination, but the Senate has not yet voted on it. While confirmation by the full Senate may occur after the midterm elections, if the Senate does not confirm the nomination before year-end the nomination would be returned to the President and a new nomination would be required next year.