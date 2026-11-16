CFPB Spent 2025 Reversing Fair Lending Efforts, Bureau Said in Annual Report

The CFPB spent much of 2025 reversing previous administrations’ fair lending efforts that the Bureau said exceeded legal authority, the CFPB noted in its 2025 Fair Lending report.

“In 2025, the [CFPB] transformed its fair lending program by refocusing its regulatory, supervisory, and enforcement activities on its statutory authority and identified consumer harm,” the Bureau said, in summing up the report. “Under previous administrations, the CFPB was weaponized and had gone beyond its statutory mandate.”

The Bureau said that in its fair lending examinations, it “uncovered egregious examples” of companies being targeted for protected speech. “Throughout the reporting period, the CFPB worked to correct its course and reverse the previous administrations’ abuses and overreach of its statutory mandates,” the Bureau said.

The CFPB’s fair lending activities now focus on “proven, intentional racial discrimination with actual, identifiable victims.”

In 2025, the CFPB also prioritized several Executive Orders that had an impact on fair lending, the Bureau said.

The CFPB said that in 2025, the bureau’s priorities included implementing Executive Orders prohibiting debanking and the use of disparate impact liability in civil rights enforcement. The Bureau also undid previous actions that relied on disparate impact.

The CFPB said that it had stopped consulting with institutions regarding Special Purpose Credit Programs based on color, race, national origin or sex.

The CFPB also implemented a rule amending the small business lending data collection and reporting rule, often referred to as the section 1071 rule based on the Dodd-Frank section that provides for the data collection and reporting. The rule narrowed the scope of what constitutes a covered financial institution and covered credit transaction under the section 1071 rule. The rule also modified the gross annual revenue threshold in the section 1071 rules definition of a small business from $5 million or less to $1 million or less, and eliminated certain data collection and reporting items. The Bureau said that a 2023 rule had imposed a significant number of requirements that are not needed to enforce Dodd Frank and it now asks for only what the statute requires. The Bureau said that its redirection of supervisory resources resulted in it closing 76% of its Supervisory Actions—nearly 1,500—and a substantial majority of its open examinations.

About 12% of the Supervisory Actions that were closed related to fair lending, according to the CFPB.

The CFPB noted that when it has reason to believe that a creditor has engaged in a pattern or practice of lending discrimination in violation of a section of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, it must refer the matter to the Justice Department. In 2025, the CFPB did not refer any of such matters to the DOJ.