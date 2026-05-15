CFPB Final Rule Revises ECOA Framework, Narrows Disparate Impact and Discouragement Standards

Go-To Guide: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a Final Rule amending Regulation B, which implements the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.

The amendments limit fair lending theories by (1) eliminating all references to an “effects test” or “disparate impact” form of discrimination, (2) narrowing the “discouragement” standard, and (3) imposing new conditions and limitations on Special Purpose Credit Programs.

It remains unclear whether courts will agree with the CFPB’s interpretations.

The Final Rule takes effect July 21, 2026.

On April 22, 2026, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB or Bureau) published a sweeping Final Rule amending Subpart A of Regulation B, which implements the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA).

ECOA broadly prohibits discrimination in any aspect of a credit transaction on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex or marital status, age (provided the applicant has the capacity to contract), receipt of public assistance income, or the good-faith exercise of rights under the Consumer Credit Protection Act. The Consumer Credit Protection Act is an umbrella that includes, among other laws, the Truth in Lending Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Fair Credit Billing Act, the Consumer Leasing Act, and the Electronic Fund Transfer Act.

In November 2025, the CFPB issued a notice of proposed rulemaking. The Final Rule adopts the proposal substantially as written, rejecting many of the proposal’s substantive objections.

The CFPB’s Revisions to Regulation B

The core changes in the Final Rule include:

Disparate Impact – the elimination of disparate impact (effects test) liability from Regulation B; Discouragement – a narrowing of the anti-discouragement prohibition in Regulation B, § 1002.4(b); and SPCPs – material new restrictions on Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCPs) for for-profit organizations under Regulation B § 1002.8.

Removing Disparate Impact from Regulation B

Previously, Regulation B included statements relying on an “effects test,” drawn from Supreme Court cases in the 1970s, which held that disparate impact on a protected group can result in fair lending violations.1 In its place, the Final Rule makes the express statement that “[t]he Act does not provide that the ‘effects test’ applies for determining whether there is discrimination in violation of the Act.”

In reaching this conclusion, the CFPB asserts that the prior “conclusion that disparate-impact claims may be cognizable under ECOA is not the best interpretation of ECOA,” largely because the prior interpretations relied on legislative history and, in the CFPB’s view, find no support in the statutory text.

ECOA makes it “unlawful for any creditor to discriminate against any applicant, with respect to any aspect of a credit transaction,” among other things, “on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex or marital status, or age (provided the applicant has the capacity to contract).” The CFPB reads “on the basis of” to not “include effects-based language.” The CFPB also did not find a noteworthy difference between the phrasing “on the basis of” in Section 701(a)(1) and the phrasing “because” in Section 701(a)(2) and (3), reasoning that the choice of phrasing is merely “grammatical” and not “effects-based.” Finally, the CFPB raised constitutional concerns, stating that disparate impact liability may “require creditors to engage in balancing of race and other constitutionally suspect factors” in ways that implicate the Equal Protection Clause.2

For those reasons, “[t]he Bureau concludes that, in the absence of effects-based language, ECOA’s prohibition on discrimination on the basis of protected classes does not authorize disparate-impact liability.”

New comment 6(a)-2 explains the CFPB’s going-forward posture on disparate treatment as follows:

Disparate treatment. The Act prohibits practices that discriminate on a prohibited basis regarding any aspect of a credit transaction. The Act does not provide for the prohibition of practices that are facially neutral as to prohibited bases, except to the extent that facially neutral criteria function as proxies for protected characteristics designed or applied with the intention of advantaging or disadvantaging individuals based on protected characteristics.

Narrowing the Discouragement Standard

The anti-discouragement provision now covers only explicit oral or written statements (including images) that a creditor knows or should know would lead a reasonable person to believe credit would be denied or offered on less favorable terms based on a prohibited basis. General business decisions (branch locations, marketing geography) and targeted marketing to one group are not automatically considered discouragement to others.

Under the prior framework, Regulation B prohibited creditors from making any statement that would “discourage on a prohibited basis a reasonable person from making or pursuing an application.” The official commentary had expanded this prohibition to cover “acts or practices” beyond express statements, reaching business conduct such as branch siting decisions and geographic marketing patterns. Notably, in 2024, the Seventh Circuit agreed with the CFPB that a mortgage lender violated ECOA and Regulation B by discouraging applicants from applying for loans through allegedly racist statements on the lender’s long-form radio programs, holding that “the text [of ECOA] prohibits not only outright discrimination against applicants for credit, but also the discouragement of prospective applicants for credit.”3

The Final Rule restructures the anti-discouragement provision along three axes, limiting discouragement claims to conduct evidencing intent to discriminate, rather than broader effects-based theories.

Definition of “Oral or Written Statement.” The Final Rule amends § 1002.4(b) to define “oral or written statement” as “spoken or written words, or visual images such as symbols, photographs, or videos.” Corresponding changes to Comment 4(b)-1 replace references to “acts or practices” with “oral or written statements,” expressly excluding general business conduct such as decisions about branch location, advertising footprint, and community engagement events from the prohibition’s scope. Moreover, Comment 4(b)-1 asserts that “encouraging statements directed at one group of consumers cannot discourage other consumers who were not the intended recipients of the statements.” Directed at Applicants or Prospective Applicants. The prohibition is now limited to statements “directed at” applicants or prospective applicants. New comment 4(b)-1 purports to limit this further, stating that “[g]enerally, the regulation’s protections apply only to persons who have requested or received an extension of credit.” Heightened Liability Standard: “Knows or Should Know.” The Final Rule amends § 1002.4(b) to require that a prohibited statement be one that the creditor “knows or should know would cause a reasonable person to believe that the creditor would deny, or would grant on less favorable terms, a credit application . . . because of the applicant or prospective applicant’s prohibited basis characteristic(s).” This replaces the prior standard that focused simply on whether a statement “would discourage” a reasonable person from applying.4

The Bureau simultaneously removed comment 4(b)-2, which previously allowed a creditor to affirmatively solicit members of traditionally disadvantaged groups. The Bureau characterized this deletion as non-substantive, stating that new comment 4(b)-1 already addresses targeted outreach permissibility.

Conditions and Limitations on SPCPs

For-profit SPCPs may no longer use race, color, national origin, or sex as eligibility criteria. In imposing this limitation, the CFPB reasoned that “an SPCP that bases eligibility on protected class membership inherently discriminates against ineligible individuals,” and therefore “it is inconsistent with ECOA’s purpose (preventing discrimination) for an SPCP to use an otherwise prohibited basis.” Additionally, the CFPB considered that “50 years of legal prohibitions against credit discrimination—at the Federal and State level and across multiple laws working in concert—have substantially reshaped credit markets relative to what Congress, the Board, and consumers would have encountered in 1976.”

Under the prior framework, Regulation B allowed SPCPs to require participants to share one or more common characteristics that would otherwise be prohibited bases, provided the program was not designed to evade ECOA. Now, new, more demanding documentation and per-borrower evidence requirements apply to all for-profit SPCPs that use any otherwise-prohibited basis characteristic.

The Final Rule makes three important changes to SPCP standards for for-profit organizations:

Prohibition on Race, Color, National Origin, and Sex as Eligibility Criteria. The Final Rule prohibits any for-profit SPCP from using race, color, national origin, or sex — alone or in combination — as a factor in determining program eligibility. Notably, the Bureau stated that programs targeting specific geographies or income levels for the Community Reinvestment Act or other purposes that do not use prohibited basis characteristics directly remain permissible. “Effectively Denied Credit” Standard and Per-Borrower Evidence Requirement. The Final Rule requires that for-profit SPCPs serve persons who, under the organization’s actual (not “customary”) standards of creditworthiness, would actually (not “probably”) be denied credit. This articulation eliminates the “less favorable terms” alternative. The Final Rule additionally requires the for-profit organization to provide evidence for each individual borrower receiving SPCP credit that, in the absence of the program, that specific participant would not receive such credit because of the common characteristic shared by program participants. Additional Written Plan Requirements. The Final Rule requires the written plan for any for-profit SPCP to include, in addition to existing requirements: (i) a description of the class of persons the program is designed to benefit; (ii) procedures and standards for extending credit; (iii) evidence of the need for the program; and (iv) an explanation of why, under the organization’s actual standards of creditworthiness, the class of persons would not receive such credit in the absence of the program.5

Lenders should consider evaluating their programs prior to the Final Rule’s effective date. Creditors with race-, color-, national origin-, or sex-based SPCPs should consider the design of those programs. Institutions with SPCPs tied to CRA commitments, consent orders, or fair lending remediation agreements may wish to engage their prudential regulators to assess whether they are able to restructure those programs consistent with the Final Rule or maintain them under ECOA’s separate exemption for credit programs expressly authorized by law.

Remaining Questions

The durability of the Final Rule remains uncertain. Lenders may see a period of regulatory and legal uncertainty. Legal challenges to the Final Rule may come. Some consumer advocacy organizations and state attorneys general have already signaled their opposition to the revisions and noted their organizational capacity to litigate. Twenty-one state attorneys general submitted a joint comment letter opposing the amendments to Regulation B’s disparate impact and discouragement provisions, calling them “arbitrary and capricious and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.”

Even setting aside the litigation risk, lenders should understand that the Final Rule does not eliminate disparate impact exposure. For example, states including New York and Illinois have enacted fair lending statutes that are independent of Regulation B and that courts and state enforcement agencies have interpreted to permit disparate impact claims in the credit context.6 Notably, the New York Department of Financial Services issued an industry letter on the same day as the CFPB published its Final Rule, expressly reminding regulated entities that “covered credit decisions that result in a disparate impact may constitute an unlawful discriminatory practice.” Lenders operating across multiple jurisdictions, and particularly those with large mortgage or consumer lending portfolios, cannot treat the Final Rule as an invitation to forego monitoring for disparate impact.

Moreover, ECOA provides a private right of action, which allows individuals affected by credit decisions to bring lawsuits alleging ECOA violations. Private plaintiffs — including in class actions — may argue that disparate impact is in fact cognizable under ECOA. Indeed, under Loper Bright, courts need not defer to the Bureau’s interpretation of the statute.7

Key Takeaways

The Final Rule narrows disparate impact theories and limits ECOA liability to situations of express discrimination directly resulting from a consumer’s membership in a protected group. Although the CFPB’s revisions to Regulation B are now in the form of a Final Rule and will take effect in July, litigation may come if states and private plaintiffs seek to influence the fair lending space. Lenders may wish to consider their policies and how they monitor for disparate impact in light of these developments, both to avoid unlawful discrimination and to prepare for a period of ongoing legal uncertainty.

1 12 C.F.R. § 1002.6(a) (2025) (“The legislative history of the Act indicates that the Congress intended an ‘effects test’ concept, as outlined in the employment field by the Supreme Court in the cases of Griggs v. Duke Power Co., 401 U.S. 424 (1971), and Albemarle Paper Co. v. Moody, 422 U.S. 405 (1975), to be applicable to a creditor's determination of creditworthiness.”).

2 Id. at 21636 (citing Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard Coll., 600 U.S. 181 (2023)).

3 CFPB v. Townstone Fin., Inc., 107 F.4th 768, 776 (7th Cir. 2024).

4 12 C.F.R. § 1002.4(b) (2026). The Bureau’s examples of permissible statements that would not violate this standard include statements supporting local law enforcement; statements recommending consumers research neighborhood characteristics before purchasing a home; and statements encouraging financial literacy. 91 Fed. Reg. at 21669–70.

5 Id. § 1002.8(a)(3)(i) (2026). If the program requires participants to share a common characteristic that would otherwise be a prohibited basis (other than race, color, national origin, or sex), the plan must also explain why meeting the special social need necessitates use of that characteristic and why the program cannot be accomplished without using an otherwise-prohibited basis as eligibility criteria. Id.

6 See N.Y. Exec. Law § 296-a (prohibiting discrimination in “the granting, withholding, extending, or renewing, or in the fixing of the rates, terms, or conditions of any form of credit”); see also 775 ILCS 5/4 101 et seq.; 775 ILCS 5/4-012 (IHRA prohibition on discrimination in financial credit).

7 Loper Bright Enters. v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 385 (2024) (overturning Chevron, U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Res. Def. Council, Inc., 467 U.S. 837 (1984)); see also id. at 402 (“even when an ambiguity happens to implicate a technical matter, it does not follow that Congress has taken the power to authoritatively interpret the statute from the courts and given it to the agency”).