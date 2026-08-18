CFPB Ends Publication of Consumer Complaint Narratives and Data Visualizations

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced on August 14, 2026, that it will cease its discretionary publication of consumer complaint narratives and associated data visualizations in the Consumer Complaint Database which it is statutorily required to maintain under the Dodd-Frank Act. The CFPB’s announcement represents a significant change in the way the Bureau makes consumer complaint information available to the public.

The Bureau says its decision is based on years of experience demonstrating that the public utility of publishing complaint narratives is minimal, while the practice can create confusion, provide misleading information, and unnecessarily harm companies’ reputations.

The decision is particularly noteworthy because the CFPB’s Consumer Complaint Database has long been one of the Bureau’s most visible sources of publicly available information. The database has been used by consumers, journalists, researchers, consumer advocates, regulators, and financial institutions to identify and analyze complaints involving financial products and services.

The CFPB is now concluding that the benefits of publishing individual narratives do not outweigh the problems inherent in making unverified, one-sided allegations publicly available.

The CFPB’s Rationale

The Bureau’s principal concern is that complaint narratives are, by their nature, unverified allegations.

A consumer complaint reflects the consumer’s experience and perspective. The CFPB acknowledges that the complaint process does not verify the allegations contained in each narrative and, as a practical matter, cannot do so. Moreover, the Bureau points out that an allegation in a complaint does not necessarily describe a violation of law.

The CFPB therefore believes that publishing these narratives creates a significant risk that consumers will draw conclusions about a company’s conduct that are not supported by the underlying information.

The Bureau makes another important point: complaint narratives represent a “less-than-representative sample” of consumer experiences. Consumers who file complaints are, by definition, reporting negative experiences. Consequently, the database does not provide a balanced picture of a company’s overall compliance record or the experiences of all of its customers.

The CFPB says that continuing to publish such information could therefore mislead consumers who reasonably expect information published by the Bureau to be authoritative and reliable.

The Bureau also expressly cites the potential reputational harm to companies, something that has long troubled industry members. While the CFPB never verified the assertions in complaints, the industry has long felt that at least some consumers believe that any complaint posted by a government agency must be valid. Moreover, certain consumer organizations and even some politicians routinely treated complaints as if they had been vetted for accuracy. That could and did cause significant reputational harm, particularly when complaints were filed against the wrong company, which was not an isolated occurrence. In short, many industry members believed the posting of unverified complaints was simply an attempt by the CFPB to name and shame.