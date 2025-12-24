CFPB- Earned Wage Products Are Not Loans Under TILA
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On December 23, the CFPB issued an advisory opinion stating earned wage access products fall outside the definition of credit under TILA’s Regulation Z, withdrawing a Biden-era proposed interpretive rule that identified all such products as credit.

Under the CFPB’s guidance, “covered” EWA products do not constitute credit. Covered EWA arrangements are limited to advances that do not exceed a worker’s earned wages and that require repayment solely through employer-facilitated payroll deduction. In addition, the provider must represent that it has no legal or contractual recourse for amounts not repaid (i.e., no debt collection efforts), must not report repayment activity to consumer reporting agencies, and must not assess an employee’s credit risk.

In addition, the Bureau stated that expedited delivery fees and tips are not finance charges because they are not imposed by the provider. The Bureau did not address direct-to-consumer, non-covered EWA products in the opinion. It also stated that nothing in the opinion should be construed to cover other types of EWA products.

Putting It Into Practice: Earned wage access products have been a major focus of both state legislatures and federal regulators this year (previously discussed herehere, and here). The CFPB, in particular, has taken a shifting—at times inconsistent—approach to regulating the product. Although the advisory opinion is likely to be welcomed by industry participants, it is narrowly framed, and its practical impact remains uncertain. Market participants should closely monitor both federal and state developments and evaluate whether existing and planned EWA offerings remain aligned with evolving regulatory expectations.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2025, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

New York Enacts FAIR Business Practices Act Expanding State Consumer Protection Law
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
NLRB Regains Quorum, Trump Nominees Confirmed By Senate
by: Bianca M. Rodriguez , Keahn N. Morris
No-Injury, No-Deception- Recent Cases Show Available Paths for Early Dismissal of PFAS Consumer Misrepresentation Claims
by: Jeffrey J. Parker
Might We See a Streamlining of EU Digital Compliance?
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Unlocking Duty Refunds- How Korean Multinationals Can Benefit from Costco’s International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) Challenge
by: Hwan Kim , J. Scott Maberry
FERC Directs Revisions to Enable Co-Located Load (Data Centers) And Generation
by: Bruce Grabow
OCC Conditionally Approves Digital Asset Trust Bank Charters, Signaling Cautious Expansion of Federal Oversight
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , John J. Mysliwiec
New York Legislature Amends CPLR 2106 To Resolve Lingering Confusion over Affirmation Use
by: Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP
EU’s Omnibus I Package - Major Changes to Corporate Sustainability Reporting and Due Diligence – What Multinationals Need to Know
by: Oliver Heinisch , Clélia Jadot
CFPB and Federal Reserve Finalize 2026 Inflation Adjustments to Consumer Leasing and Truth in Lending Coverage Thresholds
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CFPB Finalizes 2026 Increase to Fair Credit Reporting Act Disclosure Fee Cap
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
NCUA Launches Deregulation Project and Proposes Four Rules to Streamline Credit Union Regulations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FinCEN Assesses $3.5 Million Penalty Against Virtual Asset Platform for Alleged BSA Violations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 