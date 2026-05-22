Is a CCPA Risk Assessment Required When Using Productivity Management and Monitoring Platforms?

Key Takeaways

Outlines key considerations for businesses using productivity management and monitoring platforms – such as, Teramind, ActivTrak, and Insightful – and whether their use may require a CCPA risk assessment.

Identifies the specific CCPA risk assessment triggers most relevant to such productivity technologies.

Productivity management and monitoring platforms have become a fixture of the modern workplace—particularly for remote and hybrid workforces. These tools can track application usage, keystrokes, website visits, active and idle time, and even capture periodic screenshots of employee screens. Some platforms go further, using artificial intelligence to generate productivity scores, assess engagement levels, and flag behavioral anomalies. Businesses subject to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and deploying this type of technology, should carefully consider whether a risk assessment is required before or during that use.

The first question is always whether the CCPA applies to the business at all. If the business has not yet made that determination, our comprehensive CCPA FAQs is a helpful starting point. Assuming the CCPA applies, the next question is whether the specific processing activity at issue presents a “significant risk” to consumer privacy—the standard that triggers the assessment obligation.

Our earlier posts on CCPA risk assessment basics discuss when the CCPA risk assessment requirement applies and the general requirements for conducting and reporting a risk assessment. This post focuses specifically on productivity management and monitoring platforms.

What Do Productivity Management and Monitoring Platforms Do?

Modern productivity platforms vary considerably in their capabilities and configurations. At a minimum, many log which applications an employee uses and for how long. More sophisticated deployments capture screenshots at regular intervals, record keystrokes, monitor email and messaging communications, and track time spent on specific websites or documents. AI-enhanced platforms layer on behavioral analytics, producing output that can characterize an employee’s work patterns, predict disengagement, or rank individuals against their peers.

The breadth of data collected—and the degree to which it is processed automatically to draw inferences about individual employees—is precisely what makes these platforms significant from a CCPA risk assessment perspective.

Which CCPA Risk Assessment Triggers Apply?

The updated CCPA regulations, which became effective in 2026, identify specific processing activities that require a risk assessment. Businesses using productivity management and monitoring platforms should evaluate at least three of them:

First, the regulations require a risk assessment when a business profiles a consumer (which includes employees and contractors) through “systematic observation.” The term “systematic observation” is defined broadly to include “methodical and regular or continuous observation,” and expressly covers “video or audio recording or live-streaming” and “technologies that enable physical or biological identification or profiling.” Periodic screenshots, continuous application logging, and keystroke capture may fall within this definition. “Profiling” itself is defined to include “any form of automated processing of personal information to evaluate certain personal aspects… relating to a natural person,” specifically including analysis of “performance at work,” “reliability,” “predispositions,” and “behavior.” A platform that generates productivity scores or behavioral profiles may fall within this definition.

Second, to the extent a productivity monitoring platform uses automated decision-making technology (ADMT) to make or meaningfully contribute to significant decisions about employees—such as decisions about compensation, employment opportunities, or similar matters—a risk assessment may be independently required on that basis. Businesses should carefully examine whether the platform’s output is used in any formal or informal employment decision-making process.

Third, if the platform processes any “sensitive personal information” as defined under the CCPA—such as health information (e.g., inferences about mental health from behavioral data), or biometric data (e.g., keystroke dynamics used for identity verification)—that processing could independently trigger a risk assessment requirement. The regulations include a narrow exception for certain human resources functions such as payroll and benefits administration, but businesses should not assume that exception is broad enough to cover behavioral analytics or performance profiling. Also, remember that the CCPA excludes certain categories of personal information including protected health information covered under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and medical information under the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA). Importantly, however, not all health and medical information is covered under these laws, and could be covered by the CCPA.

Other Federal and State Laws to Consider

The CCPA is not the only federal or state law to consider when deploying performance management and monitoring platforms. To fully address compliance, the business needs to take into account, among other things, the regulatory environment of the business, the data collected by the platform, and the features of the platform. By way of example, the platform could trigger laws regulating biometric data, the recording of conversations, and the safeguarding of health information.

What Should Businesses Do?

Businesses that have deployed—or are considering deploying—productivity management and monitoring platforms should begin with a thorough inventory of what data the platform collects, how that data is processed or analyzed, and what outputs or decisions flow from that processing. Where the platform involves systematic behavioral observation, AI-generated productivity profiles, or ADMT that contributes to employment decisions, a CCPA risk assessment should be considered.