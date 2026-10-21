Caught on Camera: How Video Can Help a Michigan Auto Accident Investigation

A car crash can happen in a matter of seconds. Understanding what led up to it and exactly what occurred next can take much longer. Today, accident investigations may have an additional source of evidence that was not widely available decades ago: video. Dash cameras, doorbell cameras, business security systems, traffic cameras, and automated license plate readers can provide information about what happened before, during, or after a collision.

Depending on the camera’s location, the footage may help establish the direction a vehicle was traveling, whether a vehicle stopped or slowed down, the movement of a pedestrian or bicyclist, traffic conditions, or what a vehicle looked like before or after a crash.

A camera does not have to capture the collision itself to be useful. A camera farther down the road, for example, might show a vehicle shortly before the crash or capture it leaving the area afterward. Even a few seconds of footage can help fill in details.

Where Footage Can Come From

Dash cameras can provide a driver’s-eye view of traffic and events around a vehicle. Michigan law (MCL 257.709) addresses the placement of dash cameras and prohibits devices from obstructing a driver’s clear view of the roadway.

Home and business security cameras can offer entirely different views. A doorbell camera may capture a nearby sidewalk or street, while cameras at a restaurant, gas station, apartment complex, or retail store may record activity in a parking lot or entrance. Since these cameras are typically privately owned, the footage is not always easy to access, and the owner may not know it exists.

Automated license plate reader systems, including Flock Safety cameras, are another potential source of information. Unlike a traditional security camera, an automated license plate reader is primarily designed to capture information about vehicles and license plates. This can include the plate number, date and time, camera location, and certain vehicle characteristics.

That information can potentially help establish that a specific vehicle was recorded at a given location at a particular time. It does not necessarily show the accident, identify who was driving, or establish what the driver was doing.

Video Limits and Retention Periods

Video may seem like definitive evidence, but perspective and context matter. A camera may be pointed in the wrong direction, be partially blocked, have limited image quality, or miss the beginning or end of an event. Lighting, weather, and distance can also affect what can reasonably be determined from footage.

Additionally, retention periods are a significant factor. Some cameras do not keep footage for long periods of time. For instance, Flock’s published policy states that its standard retention period is seven days, although individual agencies may have different policies or preserve information tied to an investigation. Many home and business systems also record over older footage automatically, so the window to request a copy can be short.

Camera footage is therefore best viewed as one piece of a larger investigation. Police reports, photographs, physical evidence, witness accounts, vehicle information, medical records, and other evidence may all contribute to understanding what unfolded. A Michigan auto accident attorney will help gather this information and put together the overall story of what happened in your accident.

A Recent Example

In a recent case, attorney Robert Lantzy was representing a pedestrian who was struck by a car on a crosswalk. Security camera footage from a nearby medical practice showed our client being struck by the car, and this evidence helped show exactly what took place. Read more about this case here.

5 Things to Know About Crash Camera Footage