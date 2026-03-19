Carr Riggs & Ingram Adds CFO Hub to Expand Fractional CFO Services

Enterprise, Ala.-based IPA 100 firm Carr Riggs & Ingram LLC (CRI) (FY24 net revenue of $506.45 million) has announced that CFO Hub LLC, a San Diego-based provider of fractional CFO and financial advisory services, has joined the CRI Family of Companies. The combined organization will operate under the name CRI CFO Hub.

Founded by Jack Perkins and led by Mark P. Jacob, CFO Hub provides fractional CFO and controller services, accounting and back-office support, government contractor accounting and DCAA compliance, audit and due diligence readiness, R&D tax credits and accounting staffing and recruiting services.

The addition expands CRI’s presence into California while strengthening the firm’s footprint in markets where CFO Hub already operates, including New York, Austin and the Washington, D.C., metro area.

“CFO Hub has built something genuinely distinctive: a team of financial professionals who meet clients exactly where they are and grow with them,” said Bill Carr, chairman of CRI. “Jack, Mark, and their team bring a concentrated level of expertise in fractional financial leadership and outsourced finance and advisory services that complement CRI’s existing capabilities exceptionally well. We are proud to welcome them to the CRI Family of Companies, and we look forward to what we will build together for our clients.”

“Joining CRI and the CRI Family of Companies is a natural next step for CFO Hub,” said Jack Perkins, CEO of CFO Hub. “Our clients have always come to us for the kind of close, personalized financial guidance that helps businesses make better decisions at every stage of growth. Being part of CRI gives our team access to a deeper bench of expertise, expanded services, and the collective resources of a top nationally recognized firm, without changing a thing about the relationships and approach our clients rely on.”

Clients of CRI CFO Hub will now have access to the broader services offered across the CRI Family of Companies, which includes organizations focused on wealth management, M&A advisory, data analytics, payroll and workforce management, retirement plan administration and trust and estate services.