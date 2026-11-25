A lender to a law firm management services organization (MSO) is repaid largely from the service fees a law firm pays that MSO. That makes the fee formula a credit question. If the formula tracks the firm’s revenue in a state that prohibits it, the fee can be challenged, and the cash flow supporting repayment is at risk.

Illinois and Colorado statutes restricting these fees took effect in August, and California’s new limits on corporate legal funders apply to contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027. Each law treats financing differently. Before the conventional credit work begins, underwriting should answer three questions: how repayment is calculated, whether the service agreement supports a permissible fee, and what transaction insurance actually covers.

Private equity sponsors can prepare for lender diligence by assembling the service agreement, the basis for pricing, and records showing how the arrangement operates. Law firms should expect scrutiny of both the written terms and day-to-day practices.

Start With Who Owes the Debt

A direct loan to a law firm requires analysis of its repayment terms. A loan to an MSO also requires scrutiny of the service fees that fund repayment. An exception for the firm’s borrowing does not establish that the MSO’s fees are permissible.

Illinois expressly addresses loan repayment. House Bill 5487, enacted as Public Act 104-0801, took effect August 7, 2026, and applies to contracts entered into on or after that date. For covered practices, it bars nonlawyer-controlled entities, including MSOs, from charging fees based directly or indirectly on law firm fees, revenues, or profits. The loan exception requires the attorney or firm to be obligated to repay. The amount owed must not depend on the borrower’s fees, revenues, profits, or other financial performance.

The act’s scope requires careful review. It covers two categories of firms operating in Illinois: those with annual global legal-services revenue below $300 million, and contingent-fee firms that derived more than 50 percent of their revenue from contingency work in each of the preceding three calendar years. Both calculations include affiliated firms and partnerships. Lenders should confirm applicability across the firm’s broader organization, not just its Illinois operations.

A fixed or market-indexed interest rate with scheduled principal payments appears consistent with the Illinois loan exception. An interest-rate increase triggered by a shortfall in firm collections raises a different question. Because the amount owed changes with the firm’s financial results, it may fall outside the exception. Financial covenants also warrant review for repayment adjustments and any influence over lawyers’ professional decisions.

Other jurisdictions require separate analysis. Colorado House Bill 26-1421 permits fixed and hourly administrative service fees but restricts revenue- and outcome-linked compensation. It also preserves a firm’s ability to pledge future revenues, legal fees, or recoveries as collateral for a loan. In Texas Ethics Opinion 706, the ethics committee concluded that a nonlawyer-owned support platform may not receive percentage-of-revenue fees. The opinion is advisory. Comment [2] to California’s Rule 5.4 similarly restricts revenue- and matter-linked compensation. Neither the Texas opinion nor the California comment contains an equivalent to Illinois’s loan exception.

As we explained in our prior post on AB 2305, California’s “corporate legal funder” definition can reach capital-focused entities with financing ties to litigation practices. The law applies only to contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027, and our post on signing dates explains why a 2026 signing date settles less than lenders may hope. The law separately permits nonrecourse litigation finance that meets four statutory conditions.

Underwrite the Service Agreement

For an MSO borrower, the service agreement is a source of repayment as well as an operating document. Percentage-of-collections and per-matter pricing warrant particular scrutiny under applicable state rules. The lender needs to understand what services generate the fee and whether the pricing can be supported independently of legal fees.

The agreement should identify the services, decision rights, and approval processes. The fee methodology should explain the relationship between pricing and the MSO’s work, including staffing, technology, and occupancy costs. It should also state the basis for adjustments. Invoices, board minutes, and reporting packages help test whether the arrangement actually operates as described.

Actual pricing practices matter as much as the stated formula. A fixed monthly fee adjusted each quarter to match firm collections may operate as a revenue-based charge. Collections reports used to reset pricing can create the same concern, even if the agreement describes the fee as fixed.

The collateral review should distinguish MSO assets from law firm assets. Liens on firm receivables, authority over firm accounts, and control of disbursements require state-specific review for fee-sharing and professional-independence concerns. Lenders should exclude client trust funds from the collateral package and preserve lawyers’ authority over legal decisions.

The analysis also depends on the firms’ locations and the loan term. Arizona’s permission for alternative business structures does not authorize the same ownership arrangements elsewhere. The District of Columbia’s Rule 5.4 permits limited nonlawyer participation, but not passive investment ownership. Utah’s sandbox is closed to new applications and set to sunset on August 14, 2027. Lenders whose loans extend beyond that date should confirm current authorization rather than assume it will continue.

Know What the Insurance Actually Covers

For a lender, transaction insurance may cover less than expected. Representations and warranties insurance (RWI) can cover a buyer’s losses from unknown breaches of representations in an acquisition agreement. Coverage follows negotiated terms and may address financial statements, contracts, and compliance with law, among other matters. Counsel and specialist insurance brokers can help allocate appropriate risks to insurers, potentially reducing seller indemnities or escrows.

For an acquisition lender, the policy’s value may be indirect. Coverage can help absorb losses that would otherwise weaken the borrower or strain the firm relationship supporting repayment. The lender should confirm who is insured, who may claim, and whether it has any direct recovery rights.

Insurance discussions should begin with diligence on the firm’s regulatory exposure. Ethics and regulatory counsel can review disciplinary history, client engagement and termination procedures, and referral compensation. That review helps firms address weaknesses before closing. It also gives investors a basis for deciding which risks to accept, negotiate, or seek to insure.

RWI may be especially useful where selling lawyers remain important to the practice. The MSO’s return depends on a continuing service relationship with the firm. Professional conduct rules generally limit lawyer non-competes, and Illinois’s new law bars management contracts from limiting competition by departing lawyers, so continued cooperation carries particular value. Recovery from an insurer rather than the seller may keep a representation claim from damaging that relationship. The benefit depends on policy terms, including any insurer rights to recover from sellers.

Insurers need a clear account of how the MSO earns its fees and preserves lawyer independence. A documented regulatory analysis, supported by operating records, can make those risks easier to assess and support insurer interest. Appetite and coverage remain transaction-specific.

RWI generally addresses unknown breaches of representations made as of the dates specified in the policy. Future regulatory compliance and operating performance require separate protections. Known tax or legal exposures may warrant tax or contingent liability policies, if available. Counsel and brokers should review exclusions, limits, and the amount the insured must bear before coverage responds, particularly for fee-sharing, control, and enforceability risks. Covenants and reporting remain necessary to monitor conduct after closing.

Putting It Into Practice

Before committing capital, lenders should address five priorities.

Review repayment formulas, interest-rate adjustments, and financial covenants for links to firm performance or influence over legal decisions.

Require the service agreement, a supported fee methodology, and operating records showing how pricing and decision rights work in practice.

Identify which entity owns each proposed collateral asset, review account controls, and exclude client trust funds.

Assess RWI’s role in acquisition risk allocation and seller relationships, confirm the lender’s recovery rights, and retain separate protections for ongoing compliance.

Monitor state-specific authority, effective dates, and program changes throughout the loan term, including California’s January 1, 2027, contract date and Utah’s August 2027 sunset.

Start with the service-fee formula. If the underlying fee stream is vulnerable, collateral and insurance may offer less protection than the lender expects.