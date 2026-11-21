On December 8, 2026, Health Canada (HC) and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) will hold a virtual Chemicals Management Plan (CMP) program update. According to Canada, the agenda will feature current and upcoming CMP priorities and include an update on the Global Framework on Chemicals (GFC) following the first International Conference in November 2026. Through the CMP, Canada assesses and manages risks to human health and the environment posed by chemical substances found in food and food products, consumer products, cosmetics, drugs, drinking water, and industrial releases. The GFC was adopted in September 2023 at the fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM5) and seeks to protect human health and the environment, advocating for strong governance mechanisms and promoting international standards. The GFC presents a comprehensive plan with five strategic objectives and 28 targets to guide countries and stakeholders in jointly addressing the lifecycle of chemicals, including products and waste. The strategic objectives include ensuring:

Legal frameworks, institutional mechanisms, and capacities are in place to support and achieve the safe and sustainable management of chemicals throughout their lifecycle;

Comprehensive and sufficient knowledge, data, and information are generated, available, and accessible to all to enable informed decisions and actions;

Issues of concern are identified, prioritized, and addressed;

Safer alternatives and innovative and sustainable solutions in product value chains are in place so that benefits to human health and the environment are maximized and risks are prevented or, where prevention is not feasible, minimized; and

Enhanced implementation occurs through increased and effective resource mobilization, partnerships, cooperation, capacity-building, and integration into all relevant decision-making processes.

Registration is open.