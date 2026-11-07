Canada Adds Silicon Dioxide to List of Permitted Anticaking Agents in Nutrient Pre-mixes for Use in Infant Formula
Saturday, November 7, 2026
- On October 29, 2026, Health Canada expanded the permitted use of silicon dioxide as an anticaking agent in nutrient pre-mixes for use in infant formula. The change was implemented through the addition of paragraph S.1(h) to the List of Permitted Anticaking Agents.
- Silicon dioxide is not intended to perform a technical function in the finished infant formula. Instead, its presence results from carry-over from the nutrient premix, where it helps prevent ingredients from clumping together during manufacturing and handling.
- Silicon dioxide may be used in nutrient premixes at levels consistent with Good Manufacturing Practice, meaning manufacturers may only use the amount necessary to achieve the intended anticaking function. Any residue in infant formula as consumed must not exceed 10 parts per million (ppm).
- The authorization follows Health Canada’s premarket safety assessment, which evaluated dietary exposure, allergenicity, chemistry, nutrition, toxicology, and technical efficacy. Health Canada concluded that the requested use is supported from both safety and technical perspectives, and noted that the 10 ppm residue limit is recognized internationally.
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