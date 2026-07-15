Can You Sue for an Amusement Park Ride Injury?

Summer in Michigan means crowds at amusement parks, county fairs, and carnivals. Most rides operate safely, but mechanical failures do happen. In one recent incident, a rider at a Carolina Beach boardwalk ride was injured after a lap restraint that had not been properly checked came loose mid-ride. This kind of preventable failure can happen at any amusement attraction. When an injury like this occurs, who is liable depends on what caused it and who could have prevented it, whether that is the ride operator, the manufacturer, or another party involved.

The Park or Ride Operator

The company that owns and runs the ride usually carries the most liability. Parks have a legal duty to maintain their rides, train their staff, and follow safety inspection schedules. A park can be held liable when an injury results from things like:

Poor maintenance or delayed repairs

Failure to follow manufacturer inspection guidelines

Inadequately trained ride operators

Ignoring rider weight, height, or health restrictions

Failure to warn guests about specific risks

When a mechanical part like a bolt, washer, or bracket comes loose, it often points back to a maintenance or inspection issue, which is the operator’s responsibility.

The Ride Manufacturer

Sometimes the problem is not how a ride was maintained, but how it was built. If a ride has a design flaw or a defective part, the manufacturer may share liability. This falls under product liability law, which covers equipment that is unreasonably dangerous because of how it was designed or made, even if the park did everything right on its end.

A Third-Party Contractor

Many parks hire outside companies to install, inspect, or repair rides. Traveling carnivals in particular often lease rides or bring in independent operators for a single event. If a contractor performed a faulty repair or signed off on an inspection they did not properly complete, that company could be a responsible party.

Property Owners and Event Organizers

Not every amusement park injury happens at a big park. County fairs, church festivals, and school carnivals often set up temporary rides on someone else’s property. In these cases, the property owner or event organizer may also carry some responsibility, particularly if they hired an unqualified operator or failed to secure required permits and inspections.

What Michigan Law Requires

Michigan regulates amusement rides through the state’s Carnival Amusement Safety Act. Rides must be inspected and insured, and operators are required to report serious accidents to the state. If an operator skipped an inspection, ignored a known defect, or failed to report a prior incident, that failure can become important evidence in a claim.

Do Liability Waivers Change Anything?

Many carnivals and amusement parks post signs near the ticket booth or print language on the tickets stating that riders assume the risk and release the operator from liability. Some carnivals also require a signature on a waiver before certain rides.

These waivers are not automatically enforceable. In Michigan, a waiver generally cannot protect an operator from responsibility for gross negligence, reckless conduct, or violations of state safety requirements. A sign or ticket disclaimer will not protect a park if a ride was poorly maintained, an inspection was skipped, or a known defect went unaddressed. Courts look closely at how a waiver is worded and whether the injured person had a fair opportunity to understand what they were agreeing to. Courts have also generally held that waivers signed by parents are not enforceable to waive the rights of their children. A sign at the entrance is treated very differently from a specific, clearly written release that a guest actually signed.

What to Do If You Are Injured

If you or a family member is injured on a ride, a few steps can help protect your health and your legal options:

Get medical attention, even if the injury seems minor at first. Report the incident to park staff and ask for a written incident report. Take photos of the ride, the area, and any visible injuries. Get contact information for witnesses. Keep your ticket, receipt, or any wristband from that day. Avoid giving a recorded statement to the park’s insurance company before speaking with an attorney.

Amusement parks often move quickly to inspect and reopen a ride after an incident, so gathering your own documentation as soon as possible can make a real difference later.

When to Speak with a Lawyer

More than one party can share the blame, and large parks usually have experienced legal teams working to protect themselves. Figuring out who is truly liable, whether that is the park, the manufacturer, a contractor, or some combination, often requires more examination.