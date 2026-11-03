Can You Protest an Other Transaction? Court of Federal Claims Says Yes

On October 29, 2026, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims held in Blue Water Autonomy, Inc. v. United States that it has bid protest jurisdiction over a Navy other transaction (OT) prototype competition because the competition was “in connection with” a procurement under 28 U.S.C. § 1491(b)(1). The ruling matters for any contractor competing for or contemplating participating in OT competitions.

Why Other Transaction Protests Have Been Uncertain

Other transactions are agreements that are not procurement contracts, cooperative agreements, or grants. The Department of Defense (DoD) uses them for research and prototype projects under 10 U.S.C. §§ 4021 and 4022, and they are largely exempt from the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Competition in Contracting Act (CICA), and most procurement statutes. Section 4022 does require competitive procedures “to the maximum extent practicable,” and it generally allows a prototype OT to lead to a follow-on production contract or transaction, in some cases without further competition.

The open question has been whether a disappointed offeror can protest an OT competition at all and, if so, where. The Federal Circuit has not answered those questions. Judges of the Court of Federal Claims have reached different conclusions, which leaves contractors guessing about whether, where, and when they can challenge an OT competition.

What Happened

The Navy issued a solicitation under § 4022 for medium unmanned surface vessels (MUSVs). It called the effort a “direct, competitive down-select” with a “direct path to production,” and said it was “no longer interested in paying industry to build prototypes.” Phase 1 used pass/fail criteria covering vessel design, manufacturing readiness, and an on-water test plan. Seven of 25 offerors advanced to Phase 2, where the Navy planned to negotiate prototype agreements. Blue Water Autonomy and Saildrone were not among them, and each protested at the court.

The government moved to dismiss, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction over “non-procurement” OTs. Judge Philip Hadji denied the motion.

Why the Court Took Jurisdiction

The court found that it had jurisdiction over the matter for six main reasons:

First, procurement is defined broadly. Following Federal Circuit precedent, including Distributed Solutions and Systems Application & Technologies, the court read “procurement” to include all stages of acquiring property or services, beginning with determining a need. No commitment to buy is required. The Navy had identified a need. The court pointed to the Navy’s 30-year Shipbuilding Plan, a $2.1 billion appropriation, a target fleet of 39 MUSVs by fiscal year 2027, and a stated plan to “test [MUSV] capability and go straight into production.” Only prototype winners could get production. An offeror cut at Phase 1 was foreclosed from the production contract, so the OT competition was a step in the acquisition itself. The OT label is not dispositive. Under Hymas v. United States, the court looks to the principal purpose of the transaction, meaning whether the agency is acquiring something for its own direct benefit. The court reasoned that the Navy’s invocation of OT authority does not end the inquiry. It also rejected deference to the Navy’s “non-procurement” characterization, noting that the reach of § 1491(b)(1) is a question of law for the court and that Chevron has been overruled. Section 4022 itself uses procurement concepts. It incorporates the Procurement Integrity Act and requires a determination by the “senior procurement executive.” The court found those features hard to square with the idea that OT authority is wholly “non-procurement.” Section 4022(b)(2) can support a protest. Its competition requirement is the OT counterpart to CICA’s mandate and dictates how the Navy must run the very competition being challenged. That distinguishes it from the tangential appropriations statute in Cleveland Assets.

The Government’s Arguments the Court Rejected

The government made the following arguments, which the court rejected:

First, the government argued that Congress, which promoted OTs in the 2018 NDAA, meant to shield them from protests. The court held that jurisdiction leaves OT flexibility intact, since OTs remain exempt from the FAR and CICA, and nothing in the NDAA addresses judicial review. It also noted that when Congress wanted to remove a category from protest review, as with certain task and delivery orders, it did so expressly.

Second, the government said review lies only in monetary-relief claims or in district court under the APA. The court held that the Court of Federal Claims has exclusive procurement protest jurisdiction, and that splitting one acquisition between courts is the fragmentation Congress sought to prevent.

Third, the government urged the court to follow Telesto Group, LLC v. United States, in which the court reasoned that protests of the prototyping phase must wait until prototyping ends and the agency decides to acquire the result. Judge Hadji declined to follow that rule because he found that it conflicts with Distributed Solutions, fits poorly where production depends on winning the prototype round, and leaves the timing of jurisdiction to the agency.

What the Decision Does Not Do

Notably, the decision does not open every OT to protest. An OT whose principal purpose is to fund research or stimulate a commercial market, with no intent to acquire anything for the agency’s own use, may remain outside the statute. The court drew on Raytheon Co. v. United States for the distinction between facilitating a commercial market and acquiring a specific product or service.

The decision also does not make OTs subject to the FAR or CICA. Review reaches only compliance with § 4022’s conditions and the solicitation’s terms.

Further, the decision does not hold that an OT is a procurement contract. The question is whether the transaction is in connection with a procurement, not what the instrument is called.

Finally, the decision is not binding precedent. This is a single trial-court judge’s decision, and the Federal Circuit has not ruled on jurisdiction in the OT protest context.

Practical Takeaways for Government Contractors

Read the solicitation for production intent. Language such as “follow-on production,” “direct path to production,” or a down-select tied to production is the strongest jurisdictional hook. A solicitation framed as research or market-building is weaker.

Do not assume an OT is protest-proof. Evaluate a challenge promptly after an exclusion rather than waiting for the prototype phase to end.

Build the claim around § 4022 and the solicitation. Competitive procedures, stated evaluation criteria, and solicitation terms are the likely grounds for review, not FAR-based arguments.

Gather the agency’s public statements. Shipbuilding plans, appropriations, budget documents, and press statements about production helped establish a procurement need here.

Plan for forum risk. Until the Federal Circuit weighs in, expect the government to keep contesting jurisdiction and other judges to take different approaches.

Primes and agencies should document purpose. How an OT is structured and described will shape whether a court views it as a step toward acquisition.

Subsequent awards do not necessarily end the case. The court said later production awards did not moot the protest, because relief such as injunctive relief and bid and proposal costs remain available.

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