Can You Keep (an AI) Secret? The Role of Trade Secrets in IP Protection Strategies for AI
Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

As artificial intelligence (AI) technology advances, and companies invest hundreds of millions of dollars to stay ahead of the competition, the strategies for protecting the related IP have received increasing attention. Some of the primary types of IP protection – patents and copyrights – are applicable to certain aspects of AI technology. However, various decisions by the U.S. Patent Office and U.S. Copyright Office limit the patentability and copyrightability of AI-generated inventions and works of authorship. As a result, trade secrets are playing a vital and evolving role in the protection of certain AI technologies. Companies need to understand how trade secrets can be used as part of a comprehensive IP protection strategy for AI. However, as with patents and copyrights, there are limits to the scope of protection that can be secured by trade secrets. And the risk of loss of that protection must be considered. 

There are some unique challenges with AI trade secrets, including identification of the relevant aspects of an AI system and new technological threats that may reveal trade secrets, such as prompt injection and model distillation. In some cases, adversarial attacks via prompt injection or model distillation techniques are used to extract trade secrets from AI systems. Companies need to understand these issues and adopt trade secret protection strategies with these challenges in mind. 

Also, emerging AI regulatory frameworks contemplate certain disclosures for safety, oversight, or transparency that may conflict with trade secret protections. Companies that intend to rely on trade secret protection need to be aware of and monitor such regulations. 

See the full article for a more detailed exploration of these issues.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Rocky Mountain Rewrite: Colorado’s AI Law Gets an Overhaul
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Stablecoin Yield Saga: Senate Compromise Signals Path Forward for CLARITY Act
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Maryland Prohibits Tipping in Earned Wage Access Programs
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Chopra’s Back: California Appoints Former CFPB Director to Lead New Business and Consumer Services Agency
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Massachusetts Division of Banks Resolves Alleged Unlicensed Loan Servicing Activity
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CMS Imposes Nationwide Enrollment Moratoria on Hospices and Home Health Agencies What Buyers Sellers and Operators Need to Know
by: Margia Corner , Ashley Wheelock
Supreme Court Temporarily Restores Telehealth Access to Mifepristone
by: Michael D. Sutton , Gianfranco Spinelli
NYDFS Reaffirms State Fair Lending Obligations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Maryland Clarifies Licensing Treatment for Loan Assignees and Passive Trusts
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CFPB Finalizes Slimmed-Down Section 1071 Small Business Lending Rule
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
DFPI Secures First Administrative Ruling Upholding CCFPL Enforcement Authority
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FDIC Rescinds Guidance on Multiple Re-Presentment NSF Fees
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Proposed Medicare Payment Policy Changes for Hospitals and Long-Term Care Hospitals
by: Margia Corner

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 