Can Patent Filings Help Physical AI Companies Raise Capital?

For autonomous systems and physical AI companies, patent cadence can be part of the fundraising story when it maps to defensible shipped technology. This article examines the latest data on patent-funding correlation and translates it from the AV sector to the broader physical AI market.

Introduction

Physical AI is attracting capital at a breakneck pace. In 2025, robotics and physical AI startups raised a record $27.6 billion across 1,009 deals, more than double the $13.7 billion across 851 deals in 2024.[1] In the first quarter of 2026 alone, physical AI startups raised $16.3 billion across 492 deals, while autonomous machines delivered a historic $29 billion across 118 transactions.[2] These figures reflect a sector-wide conviction that AI systems operating in the physical world, including robots, drones, autonomous vehicles, surgical platforms, defense systems, and agricultural machines, represent the next major commercial frontier.

With this surge comes an increasingly important question for founders, investors, and acquirers: does a company’s patent portfolio correlate with its ability to raise capital, command higher valuations, and achieve faster exits? In a 2021 article, we examined this question through the lens of Apple’s acquisitions of AI and autonomous vehicle (AV) companies and found a striking pattern.[3] The current article revisits and broadens that analysis, drawing on new data to assess whether patent filings can help physical AI companies raise capital across the full spectrum of autonomous systems.

This article is the third in a twelve-week series on autonomous systems, physical AI, and patent strategy. In our first article, we established an expanded taxonomy of patentable inventions across the physical AI landscape.[4] In our second article, we presented a comprehensive IP strategy playbook for autonomous systems companies, including guidance on aligning patent filings with product and funding milestones.[5] Here, we turn to the empirical question: what does the data tell us about the relationship between patent activity and funding outcomes?

1. The Original AV Finding: Patents and Exit Correlation

Our 2021 article, “How Are Electric/Autonomous Vehicle Patent Filings Correlated With Funding Events?” examined Apple’s AI acquisition activity from 2016 to 2020. During that period, Apple acquired more AI companies than any other buyer, including several with technology applicable to autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles. The data revealed a notable correlation between patent portfolio size, acquisition value, and speed to exit.

The three companies Apple acquired for over $100 million each (Drive.ai ($200 million, 19 patent assets), Xnor.ai ($200 million, 20 patent assets), and Emotient ($100 million, 22 patent assets)) had approximately 20 U.S. patent assets and went from founding to acquisition in approximately four years.[6] Companies with materially smaller portfolios commanded lower valuations and took longer to be acquired. The table below summarizes the key data points:

Company Acquisition Amount Patent Assets Years to Exit Primary Technology Relevance to AV/EV Drive.ai $200M 19 4 Autonomous driving Direct Xnor.ai $200M 20 4 Edge AI inference Perception/compute Emotient $100M 22 4 Facial recognition AI HMI/sensing Vilynx $50M 5 9 Video analysis AI Scene understanding Spektral $30M 2 3 Real-time image processing Perception Lighthouse AI $17M 8 5 3D sensing AI Depth perception Spectral Edge $8.1M 4 8 Image fusion Sensor fusion

As illustrated above, the companies with approximately 20 patent assets consistently commanded valuations exceeding $100 million and reached acquisition within four years. Patent portfolios appeared correlated with both acquisition value and speed to exit. Notably, the analysis by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, which tracked patent classification codes for 43 acquired EV technology startups, confirmed that patent activity provides valuable insight into R&D activity for investors, observing that “often the true value of a company lies with its intellectual properties.”[7]

2. Updated Evidence: Patent Portfolios and Startup Valuations

Since the 2021 article, multiple independent studies have confirmed and expanded the finding that patent portfolios correlate with startup valuations and funding outcomes. The evidence is no longer limited to a single acquirer’s deal history; it now spans thousands of startups across sectors and stages.

PitchBook’s 2023 research found that startups holding patents had a median pre-money valuation approximately 30% higher than non-patent startups.[8] A 2024 analysis of the Tech Coast Angels portfolio found that startups with 30 or more patents had over an 80% chance of achieving an exit, with exit valuation multiples averaging 38.7x compared to 1.4x for startups with no patents.[9] In 2025, two major studies provided additional confirmation: startups with patent protection commanded a 93% higher valuation at the angel stage and 51% higher at late stage, while being 6.4 times more likely to secure venture capital funding.[10] A separate 2025 report confirmed that venture-backed startups with patents were valued nearly twice as much as those without and were 47% more likely to raise VC funding.[11]

To be sure, these studies reflect correlation, not established causation. Companies that file patents may also tend to have stronger technical teams, more capital, or more mature products, and these factors may independently contribute to higher valuations. The data nonetheless suggest that patent portfolios are, at minimum, a meaningful input in the investor’s assessment of a company’s innovation profile and defensibility.

The following table summarizes the key findings:

Metric Patent Startups Non-Patent Startups Median Pre-Money Valuation Premium ~30% higher (PitchBook, 2023) Baseline Exit Valuation Multiple 38.7x (30+ patents) 1.4x (no patents) Angel-Stage Valuation Premium 93% higher Baseline Late-Stage Valuation Premium 51% higher Baseline Likelihood of Securing VC Funding 6.4x more likely Baseline VC-Backed Valuation Premium ~2x (nearly double) Baseline Likelihood of Raising VC 47% more likely Baseline Exit Achievement Rate (30+ patents) >80% Significantly lower

Taken together, these data points suggest that patent portfolios serve as both enforceable legal rights and quantifiable signals of innovation, defensibility, and commercial potential that investors and acquirers weigh when assessing valuations.

3. The Physical AI Funding Surge

The capital flowing into physical AI has reached unprecedented levels, making the patent-funding correlation increasingly consequential. In 2025, AI startups secured $131.5 billion in venture funding, representing approximately one-third of global VC investments. Global venture investors put $425 billion into more than 24,000 private companies in 2025, with AI companies capturing approximately $211 billion, according to Crunchbase.[12] Within this broader AI wave, the physical AI subsectors have attracted especially concentrated investment:

Robotics and Physical AI: $27.6 billion across 1,009 deals in 2025 (PitchBook), more than double the $13.7 billion in 2024.[13]

Q1 2026 Acceleration: $16.3 billion across 492 deals in Q1 2026 alone; autonomous machines delivered $29 billion across 118 transactions in Q1 2026, more than triple Q4 2025 (PitchBook).[14]

Defense and Security Robotics: $8.0 billion across 234 deals in 2025, a 139% year-over-year increase (PitchBook).[15]

Autonomous Drones: $6.2 billion across 169 deals on a trailing 12-month basis through December 2025 (PitchBook).

Robot Foundation Models: More than $2.2 billion in dedicated funding in 2025.

Seed-Stage Premium: AI startups enjoy a 42% premium over non-AI startups at the seed stage (2026).

Several individual transactions underscore the scale of capital at play. Skild AI raised close to $1.4 billion at a valuation above $14 billion for its robotics foundation model in January 2026.[16] Atoms, founded by Travis Kalanick, raised $1.7 billion for industrial AI and robotics. Helsing, a defense AI company, raised $1.8 billion in a Series E round at an $18 billion valuation in July 2026.[17] Safe Superintelligence secured $5 billion from NVIDIA in July 2026.

At the same time, the broader U.S. patent landscape is experiencing a notable shift. After seven years of growth, U.S. patent applications dropped 9% in 2025 from 2024, reaching their lowest level since 2019, according to IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.[18] U.S. patent grants slightly declined, down less than 1% from 324,064 in 2024 to 323,272 in 2025. However, AI patents continue to surge: in July 2026, IFI CLAIMS reported that AI patent grants broke the 100,000 milestone.[19] Half of the top ten fastest-growing patent technology areas relate to batteries and sustainability, areas closely linked to the electrification of autonomous platforms.

For physical AI companies navigating this environment, the question is not whether to pursue patents but how to build portfolios that signal value to the investors deploying these record sums.

4. What Physical AI Investors Should Evaluate

If patent portfolios correlate with valuations and exits for AI and AV companies, it follows that investors evaluating physical AI startups, whether in robotics, autonomous drones, surgical systems, agtech, warehouse automation, or defense, should incorporate patent portfolio assessment into their investment diligence. However, the inquiry should go beyond simply counting patent assets. Drawing on the taxonomy of patentable inventions we established in our first article in this series, and the IP strategy playbook outlined in our second article, investors should consider evaluating the following dimensions:

Coverage Across the Technology Stack. Does the company’s patent portfolio address the key layers of its autonomous system? As discussed in our first article, the physical AI technology stack spans perception and sensing, AI/ML and decision-making, control and actuation, edge computing, simulation and digital twins, safety and redundancy, human-machine interface, fleet management, and data infrastructure. A portfolio concentrated in a single layer is not inherently deficient. Many successful companies build deep expertise in one domain. However, investors may view broader coverage as a sign of a more mature and resilient technology platform.

Alignment of Filing Cadence with Milestones. Is the company’s patent filing cadence aligned with its product development and fundraising milestones? As discussed in our second article, the most effective IP strategies tie filing activity to the company’s stage: provisional filings at the pre-seed stage to establish priority, utility filings during seed and Series A rounds to build portfolio depth, and international filings as the company expands into new markets.

Detectability and Enforceability. Are the patented claims directed to technology that can be detected in a competitor’s product or service? Patents on internal algorithms or embedded control systems may be difficult to enforce if infringement cannot be observed or reverse-engineered from external behavior.

Trade Secret and Data Complement. Does the company maintain a complementary trade secret program for innovations that are better protected through secrecy? In physical AI, proprietary training datasets, sensor calibration parameters, fleet telemetry, simulation environments, and operational know-how may constitute significant value that patents alone cannot capture.

Ownership and Chain of Title. Are all patent assets properly assigned, with clean inventor chains and no encumbrances from prior employers, universities, or collaboration partners? Gaps in ownership can undermine the entire portfolio’s value.

Freedom to Operate. Has the company assessed third-party patent risk? Physical AI systems often integrate components from multiple suppliers and open-source projects, each of which may carry its own IP constraints.

Beyond these patent-specific considerations, investors evaluating physical AI companies should also diligence:

The quality and provenance of proprietary datasets used for training and validation;

The company’s regulatory exposure across the jurisdictions in which its systems will operate;

Cybersecurity posture, particularly for connected and networked autonomous systems;

The defensibility of the company’s rights to use third-party training data; and

Whether the company’s AI capabilities are genuine and technically substantiated, recognizing that early-stage companies may have limited deployment data and that the line between forward-looking product vision and unsupported claims requires careful assessment.

Unsurprisingly, several of these additional diligence areas will be explored in the next article in this series, which addresses what buyers now diligence in AI and autonomy deals.

5. From Funding to Exit: Setting the Stage for Diligence

The correlation between patent portfolios and fundraising outcomes has immediate practical implications for physical AI companies at every stage. However, the significance of a deliberate, strategic patent portfolio extends well beyond the fundraising context. As companies mature and approach exit, whether through acquisition, merger, or IPO, the patent portfolio often becomes a central asset in the buyer’s or underwriter’s evaluation.

The Apple acquisitions data from our 2021 article illustrated this dynamic in the AV context: companies with approximately 20 patent assets not only commanded higher valuations but also reached exit faster. As physical AI companies move from prototype to production, from venture-backed growth to strategic exit, the IP portfolio that was built to support fundraising becomes the IP portfolio that must survive acquirer diligence.

Accordingly, the discipline of building a patent portfolio that maps to real, shipped technology, while not discounting the legitimate role of forward-looking or prophetic filings in a strategic portfolio, serves a dual purpose. It supports the fundraising narrative today and the diligence process tomorrow. Companies that treat patent filings as a strategic activity tied to product milestones, rather than an administrative afterthought, position themselves for both outcomes.

Indeed, the diligence inquiry for AI and autonomy transactions has expanded substantially since 2021. Buyers today evaluate not only patent assets but also proprietary data, patent characterization, technical authenticity, regulatory exposure, cybersecurity, and rights to use training data. In our next article in this series, we examine these six diligence pillars in detail, drawing on updated data from Apple’s AI acquisitions and the broader landscape of AI and autonomy deals.

Conclusion

The data assembled in this article points toward a consistent finding: patent portfolios are correlated with higher valuations, increased likelihood of securing venture capital, and faster paths to exit. This was true for Apple’s AV and AI acquisitions in 2021, and it appears to hold across a much broader set of startups and stages in 2025 and 2026. The emergence of the physical AI market, with record capital inflows exceeding $27.6 billion in 2025 and $16.3 billion in Q1 2026 alone, raises the stakes for IP strategy and makes the patent-funding correlation all the more consequential.

For physical AI companies, the lesson is not simply that patents are valuable, but that the cadence and substance of patent filings should map to real technology milestones, product shipments, and commercial deployments. A deliberate filing strategy tied to shipped technology creates a portfolio that supports the fundraising story today and withstands the rigor of acquirer diligence tomorrow. If the current trends in physical AI investment continue, companies that can demonstrate a strategic, data-aligned patent portfolio may be well positioned to capture a disproportionate share of the capital and exit opportunities ahead.

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Sources

[1] PitchBook, Q4 2025 Robotics & Physical AI VC Trends (2025), https://pitchbook.com/news/reports/q4-2025-robotics-physical-ai-vc-trends.

[2] PitchBook, Q1 2026 Robotics & Physical AI VC Trends (2026), https://pitchbook.com/news/reports/q1-2026-robotics-physical-ai-vc-trends.

[3] Chethan K. Srinivasa & Pakin Pongcheewin, Did AI Patents Help AV/EV-Related Companies Get Acquired by Apple?, Foley & Lardner LLP Dashboard Insights (June 10, 2021).

[4] Chethan K. Srinivasa, From Self-Driving Vehicles to Physical AI: The Inventions Behind Autonomous Systems, Foley & Lardner LLP Dashboard Insights (July 2026).

[5] Chethan K. Srinivasa, IP Strategy for Autonomous Systems Companies: A Playbook Beyond Autonomous Vehicles, Foley & Lardner LLP Dashboard Insights (July 2026).

[6] Acquisition amounts are estimated based on publicly available records. See Srinivasa & Pongcheewin, supra note 3. Company founding dates per CrunchBase; acquisition dates per GlobalData; patent asset counts per USPTO public records.

[7] IFI CLAIMS Patent Servs., IFI Insights: Do Patent Applications of Electric Vehicle Startups Predict the Road Ahead in EV Industry Mergers and Acquisitions? (Mar. 16, 2022), https://www.ificlaims.com/news/ifi-insights-patent-applications-electric-vehicle-startups/.

[8] Andy White & James Ulan, Q1 2023 PitchBook Analyst Note: Introducing PitchBook Patent Research, PitchBook (Feb. 5, 2023), https://pitchbook.com/news/reports/q1-2023-pitchbook-analyst-note-introducing-pitchbook-patent-research.

[9] Tech Coast Angels, Do Patents Affect Outcomes in Early-Stage Investing?, Angel Capital Ass’n (2024), https://angelcapitalassociation.org/blog/do-patents-affect-outcomes-in-early-stage-investing/.

[10] Keegan Caldwell, Tips for Revamping Patent Portfolio Strategy in AI Deal Era, Law360 (Aug. 22, 2024) (citing PitchBook patent research data).

[11] Andrew Rapacke, Startup Patent Strategy: Guide to Protect IP & Raise Capital, Arapacke Law (Feb. 13, 2026), https://arapackelaw.com/patents/startup-patent/.

[12] Crunchbase News, Global Startup Funding and Venture Capital Data: 2025 Year in Review (2026), https://news.crunchbase.com/venture/funding-data-third-largest-year-2025/.

[13] PitchBook, Q4 2025 Robotics & Physical AI VC Trends, supra note 1.

[14] PitchBook, Q1 2026 Robotics & Physical AI VC Trends, supra note 2.

[15] PitchBook, Drone Deals Fueled VC’s 139% Surge into Defense & Robotics (2026), https://pitchbook.com/news/articles/drone-deals-fueled-vcs-139-surge-into-defense-robotics.

[16] Press Release, Skild AI, Skild AI Raises $1.4B, Now Valued Over $14B (Jan. 14, 2026), https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114335623/en/.

[17] Intellizence, Startup Funding Trends in July 2026: AI, Robotics, Energy, & Healthcare (Aug. 5, 2026), https://intellizence.com/insights/startup-funding/startup-funding-trends-july-2026-ai-infrastructure-and-robotics/.

[18] Press Release, IFI CLAIMS Patent Servs., U.S. Patent Applications Decrease Dramatically One Year After Reaching Record High, Falling 9%; 2025 U.S. Patent Grants Also Down (Jan. 13, 2026), https://www.ificlaims.com/news/u-s-patent-applications-decrease-dramatically-one-year-after-reaching-record-high-falling-9-2025-u-s-patent-grants-also-down.

[19] Press Release, IFI CLAIMS Patent Servs., AI Patents Break 100,000 Grants Milestone (July 28, 2026), https://www.ificlaims.com/news/ifi-claims-ai-patents-break-100000-grants-milestone.