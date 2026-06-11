Campus Risk Playbook Series: The Coverage Gap No One Is Talking About—Federal Government Investigations
Thursday, June 11, 2026
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For colleges and universities, enforcement actions brought by federal government agencies, such as the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the US Department of Justice (DOJ), or the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), raise a financial threat before any lawsuit is ever filed or before any federal funding is pulled. As the federal government increases its scrutiny of higher education institutions, responding to investigations can require significant expenditures on outside counsel, document production, and compliance efforts. Many colleges and universities may not realize until it is too late that these costs fall outside the scope of their insurance coverage.

Recent data underscores the point. In January 2026 alone, OCR initiated numerous Title IX investigations.[1] At the same time, thousands of OCR civil rights investigations remain pending nationwide.[2] While some high-profile cases from OCR and DOJ have resulted in lawsuits or monetary payments to federal or state governments, most resolutions with higher education institutions require extensive policy reform, training, climate surveys, and ongoing monitoring and reporting back to the federal agency, often without any parallel lawsuit or damages award. Yet most commentary on insurance coverage focuses on litigation risk, with little attention to the significant burdens colleges and universities face during federal government agency investigations.

Government Investigations and Insurance Coverage Triggers

For many colleges and universities, the starting point after receiving a notification letter from a federal government agency is the institution’s Educators Legal Liability (ELL) policy. ELL policies are designed to cover “Claims” alleging wrongful acts, including discrimination and civil rights violations. But coverage turns entirely on how “Claim” is defined.

In widely used ELL forms, a “Claim” requires written notice of an intent to hold the insured liable—and expressly excludes investigations, audits, and requests for information from government entities. A federal government investigation typically begins with precisely those excluded communications: requests for information or data requests, a compliance review, or an investigation. Higher education institutions often assume these events trigger defense coverage. However, under many ELL forms, they do not.

The result is a coverage gap. The college or university may incur significant costs responding to an investigation or compliance review before any policy trigger is satisfied.

Defense Costs Turn on the Existence of a Claim

Even where coverage ultimately attaches, ELL policy structure reinforces this divide. “Defense Costs” are typically defined as expenses incurred “in defense of Claims,” not investigations. That distinction matters in practice.

Responding to a federal government investigation frequently requires outside counsel to manage the narrative responses, support internal investigations and witness interviews, conduct large-scale document collection and production, engage compliance consultants or auditors, employ strategic communications with the agency, and engage in remediation planning. These are not marginal expenses. They are often the most resource-intensive phase of the matter. Yet if they occur before a qualifying “Claim” exists, they may fall entirely outside defense cost coverage, even though they are necessary to manage exposure.

The Damages Mismatch

Even at the resolution stage, federal government investigations fit awkwardly within standard policy constructs.

ELL policies typically define “Damages” as monetary compensation and exclude fines, penalties, and, critically, the cost of complying with non-monetary relief. Significantly, resolutions to federal government investigations are typically compliance-driven rather than monetary. Those compliance obligations are often the most common and the most burdensome aspect of a resolution, and the least likely to be covered.

Many ELL policies also contain higher education-specific carveouts, excluding financial aid, scholarships, or athletics-related payments from covered damages.

Other Policies

ELL is not the only coverage in a typical higher education program. Institutions often maintain Directors & Officers (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), cyber, and general liability coverage as well. But investigation coverage across these policies is inconsistent.

D&O policies are the most likely to offer some form of investigation coverage. Some D&O forms include coverage for “formal investigations” or pre-claim inquiries. But those provisions are often narrowly drafted. They may require a formal order, an identified insured person, or a proceeding resembling litigation. Early-stage federal government investigations may not satisfy those thresholds.

EPL policies present similar constraints and generally do not cover pre-claim investigations.

Conclusion

As federal government enforcement activity against colleges and universities continues to expand, institutions should not assume their insurance programs will respond seamlessly. The critical questions are:

  • How does the policy define a “Claim?”
  • When is coverage triggered?
  • What qualifies as covered defense costs or damages?
  • What actions has the government taken?

For many colleges and universities, the investigation period is where the most significant costs are incurred, and where coverage is least certain.

Given those stakes, colleges and universities should consider consulting experienced insurance coverage counsel to assess how their current programs respond and where material gaps may exist.

[1] U.S. Dep’t of Educ., Office for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights Initiates 18 Title IX Investigations (Jan. 14, 2026), https://www.ed.gov/about/news/press-release/us-department-of-educations-office-civil-rights-initiates-18-title-ix-investigations.

[2] U.S. Dep’t of Educ., Office for Civil Rights, Pending Investigations Databasehttps://ocrcas.ed.gov/open-investigations.

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