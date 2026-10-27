CALPRIVACY UPDATE – Proposed Text for Opt-Out Signals
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
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Hello TCPA World! Quick announcement for you.

The California Privacy Protection Agency released proposed text for amending its opt-out preference signal regulations. The key addition is the inclusion of the Global Privacy Control as an acceptable opt-out signal that companies selling or sharing personal data must honor. Other added text includes practical examples for businesses to better understand CalPrivacy’s expectations with respect to how opt-out preference signals are handled. The revised text and a potential vote to advance to formal rulemaking are expected points of discussion at the 5-6 Nov. CalPrivacy Board Meeting.

We will keep you updated as these proposed rules progress through the process. If you have any questions about your data privacy obligations, the Compliance Team of Troutman Amin is available to assist you.

Link to the proposed text revisions provided below:

https://cppa.ca.gov/meetings/materials/20261105_06_09_text.pdf

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