Is CalPrivacy Gearing Up to Change CCPA Regulations Again?
Sunday, May 3, 2026
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California’s privacy regulator is seeking input on whether CCPA-related regulatory changes are needed in two areas. First, relating to privacy policy language requirements. And second, with respect to employees. In both categories, CalPrivacy is seeking input on seven questions. The deadline for submitting responses is May 20, 2026. Here’s what CalPrivacy is asking:

  • Privacy notice and disclosures: CalPrivacy wants to know if consumers are finding that companies’ current privacy policies do not include important information about privacy practices. CalPrivacy is also asking for any potentially effective ways for consumers to receive information about their rights. CalPrivacy is also seeking input on challenges businesses face when providing notice, and examples of effective notices. A “catch all” question – “what else CalPrivacy should consider regarding CCPA” – was also included in the request. 
  • Employees: CalPrivacy asked whether employees had received copies of privacy policies. And, to identify each “notice you received and describe your experience receiving the notice.” CalPrivacy also asked about current use of automated decision-making tools in hiring, performance management, and other HR functions. CalPrivacy also asked companies if they have had challenges drafting privacy notices and whether individuals find those notices understandable.

Putting It Into Practice: This current request suggests that CalPrivacy may be gearing up to change portions of its CCPA regulations. If that happens, the office will issue draft regulations for comment. We will be closely monitoring to track next steps.

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