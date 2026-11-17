What Happened

Hertz was accused by CalPrivacy’s Enforcement Division of failing to process opt-out preference signals, including Global Privacy Control (GPC), failing to disclose how it handled these signals, and introducing unnecessary friction to the opt-out process. Trackers on the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty websites and applications transmitted rental search data and identifiers to a diverse array of ad tech companies, such as Meta, Google, and TikTok, in accordance with the specified order. Advertising cookies were deactivated on Dollar.com and Thrifty.com; however, they were reactivated by closing the “Manage Cookies” window with the “X” icon rather than selecting “Save Changes.” It was once again necessary to identify the appropriate option in light of the declining coverage.

Hertz is required to inventory its trackers, review each new tracker before it goes live, and test opt-out compliance quarterly across staging and production environments, browsers, mobile platforms, and every tag management container for three years, in addition to the fine. It must also report publicly how many opt-outs arrive through opt-out preference signals. Lara Kehoe Hoffman, CalPrivacy’s Acting Deputy Director of Enforcement, said companies “cannot ignore those choices or shift responsibility to others.”[1]

The outdoor apparel retailer, C.C. Filson Co., was also included in the announcement. The Board directed Filson to cease all device-based sales and the sharing of personal information with ad tech companies within 30 days. The company was also instructed to remain in a state of suspension until it could verify compliance with its audit, testing, and training obligations. Filson is also required to pay $217,987, a sum that the Agency established after Filson demonstrated its inability to pay a multimillion-dollar fine.

Why It Matters

The signal is the request. A GPC signal carries the same legal weight as a click on “Do Not Sell or Share.” If your trackers fire before your site checks for the signal, the data leaves before the consumer’s choice registers.

A GPC signal carries the same legal weight as a click on “Do Not Sell or Share.” If your trackers fire before your site checks for the signal, the data leaves before the consumer’s choice registers. Your vendor is not your alibi. Consent management platforms work when someone configures and tests them. CalPrivacy expects the company whose name sits on the website to verify the result.

Consent management platforms work when someone configures and tests them. CalPrivacy expects the company whose name sits on the website to verify the result. Closing a window is not consent. Every exit from a preference center, including the “X,” the escape key, and a click outside the box, must honor what the consumer sees on screen.

Every exit from a preference center, including the “X,” the escape key, and a click outside the box, must honor what the consumer sees on screen. Secondary brands count. The friction problems surfaced on Dollar and Thrifty, not Hertz.com. Acquired brands, microsites, and agency-built landing pages carry the same obligations as the flagship.

The friction problems surfaced on Dollar and Thrifty, not Hertz.com. Acquired brands, microsites, and agency-built landing pages carry the same obligations as the flagship. The off switch is real. Filson’s fine was modest. Losing retargeting audiences and conversion tracking until an officer certifies compliance is not.

Filson’s fine was modest. Losing retargeting audiences and conversion tracking until an officer certifies compliance is not. Signal volume will jump. The California Opt Me Out Act, effective January 2027, requires browsers operating in California to offer easy-to-use opt-out preference signals.

Financial services companies should not assume the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act exemption takes them out of this conversation. The CCPA exemption follows the data rather than the institution, and pixel data from an anonymous visitor shopping loan rates often falls outside it.

What to Do Now

Test with GPC turned on, in production, on every domain and app, and watch the network traffic. Make the signal check the first gate in your tag manager, including for server-side tags. Test every exit from your preference center, not just the “Save” button. Update your privacy policy to explain how you process opt-out preference signals. Inventory your trackers quarterly and require privacy review before any new pixel goes live. Start counting signal-based opt-outs before signal-enabled browsers arrive in 2027.

The Outlook

The encouraging news is how ordinary the fix looks. Nothing in the Hertz order demands exotic technology. It asks a company to know which trackers it runs, check for a signal before loading them, build buttons that mean what they say, and test its own work. Companies that do this now will enter 2027 with evidence that they honor consumer choices. Customers who decline the extras at the counter remember the companies that respected the answer. So do regulators.

If your organization runs advertising pixels, operates multiple brands or domains, or relies on a consent management platform, the Troutman Amin compliance team regularly helps financial services, telecom, and SaaS companies confirm that their policies and practices are compliant. Please reach out to me to discuss how I may be able to assist your team in addressing the concerns raised in this article.

Disclaimer: This article provides general informational and educational content only and does not constitute formal legal advice. The information contained herein may not reflect the most current legal developments, verdicts, or settlements. Reading this article, transmitting information through related platforms, or contacting the author does not create an attorney-client relationship. Readers should not act or refrain from acting based on any information in this article without seeking professional legal counsel tailored to their specific jurisdiction, facts, and circumstances. The author expressly disclaims all liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all contents of this publication.

[1] California Privacy Protection Agency, “Hertz to Pay $1.55 Million CCPA Fine,” supra note 1.

Press Release: https://privacy.ca.gov/2026/11/vehicle-rental-services-company-hertz-to-pay-1-55-million-ccpa-fine-adjust-privacy-practices