Cal/OSHA’s Serious Accident-Related Citations: A Practical Guide for Employers [Podcast]
Friday, July 24, 2026
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In this podcast, Karen Tynan (Sacramento) and Kevin Bland (Orange County) discuss serious accident-related citations (SARs) under Cal/OSHA, explaining how these citations require a causal nexus between the alleged violation and a serious injury, and how they differ from standard serious violations. Kevin and Karen, who chairs the firm’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, cover common scenarios involving lockout/tagout procedures, machine guarding, training deficiencies, and heat illness. They also discuss the elevated penalties associated with SARs and the increasing challenges of settling these cases after California’s 2025 audit of Cal/OSHA. The episode offers practical insights for employers on how to defend against SARs and highlights potential implications for workers’ compensation claims, civil litigation, and construction prequalification.

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