Cal/OSHA’s Agriculture Focus- Common Citations and How to Prevent Them [Podcast]
Wednesday, August 19, 2026

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In this podcast, shareholders Kevin Bland (Orange County) and Karen Tynan (Sacramento) discuss the most common Cal/OSHA citations issued to California agriculture employers. Karen, who is chair of the firm’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, and Kevin discuss including heat illness prevention, Injury and Illness Prevention Plan (IIPP) violations, field sanitation requirements, lockout/tagout compliance, and respiratory protection for hazards like valley fever and wildfire smoke. The speakers offer practical guidance on avoiding these citations, with an emphasis on documentation, training, and maintaining basic compliance measures such as providing potable water, shade, and proper sanitation facilities, to help keep your workers safe and your workplace compliant.

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