Cal/OSHA Trials Unpacked- Tactics, Testimony, and Preparation Tips [Podcast]

In this podcast, shareholders Kevin Bland (Orange County) and Karen Tynan (Sacramento) discuss strategies and tactics that Cal/OSHA attorneys commonly employ during administrative trials, including how they handle opening statements, inspector testimony, hearsay evidence, and cross-examination. Karen, who is chair of the firm’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, and Kevin offer practical insights for employers on what to expect from opposing counsel—whether they are facing a seasoned litigator or a newer attorney—and how to effectively prepare witnesses and handle evidentiary challenges. The speakers provide a candid look at real courtroom dynamics and offer tips for achieving favorable outcomes in Cal/OSHA proceedings.