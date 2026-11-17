The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) has issued proposed regulations that would enforce new “enterprise-wide” and egregious violation categories, which could significantly increase penalties.

Quick Hits

Cal/OSHA has proposed regulations to enforce new egregious and “enterprise-wide” violation categories that could substantially increase penalties for California employers.

Egregious violations could result in separate willful citations and penalties for each employee exposed to a hazard when aggravating circumstances are present.

Enterprise-wide violations could allow Cal/OSHA to multiply penalties across multiple worksites based on a company policy or pattern of violations.

Written comments are due November 30, 2026, and a public hearing is scheduled for December 3, 2026.

The violation types were introduced in 2021 under Senate Bill (SB) 606, which amended Labor Code section 6317 and added Labor Code section 6317.8 to require that Cal/OSHA issue citations for “Enterprise-wide” and “Egregious” violations. Cal/OSHA’s move signals an intent to begin enforcement of these categories and could greatly increase employer regulatory exposure in defined circumstances.

A public hearing is set for Thursday, December 3, 2026, and written comments are due Monday, November 30, 2026.

Egregious violations proposals

Cal/OSHA’s proposal defines an egregious violation as a willful violation accompanied by one or more aggravating circumstances within a five-year lookback. The definition of a willful violation remains unchanged and would require that an employer either consciously act in violation of a safety law or take no reasonable effort to eliminate a hazardous or unsafe condition of which the employer is aware. Under proposed section 334(f) the violation would also be considered egregious if one of more of the following circumstances are alleged to be true:

A history of final Repeat, Willful, or Egregious violations, five or more Serious violations, or ten or more General or Regulatory violations

Intentional disregard of health and safety responsibilities, such as failing to maintain an operative Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP)

Conduct that, taken as a whole, amounts to clear bad faith

A fatality, a “catastrophe” (inpatient hospitalization of three or more employees), five or more occupational injuries or illnesses, or an experience modifier above 125 percent

Once an egregious violation is established, the proposed regulatory language would require Cal/OSHA to issue a separate citation and a separate proposed penalty for each instance of an employee exposed to the alleged violation. The proposed language defines an instance to mean a single employee’s exposure to the violation. Proposed section 334(j) goes on to provide that “if a violation exposes ten (10) employees to the hazard, there are ten (10) instances with ten (10) separate penalties.” This appears to mean that Cal/OSHA would issue ten citations, one per instance, each with a proposed willful penalty, which carries an $11,632 minimum and a $162,851 maximum per citation. Finally, egregious citations would also be ineligible for abatement credit.

Although limited to willful violations, the factors regarding bad faith and inoperative IIPPs would vest considerable discretion in Cal/OSHA as to whether to impose the egregious classification.

Enterprise-wide violations proposals

Of significance to employers with multiple worksites in the state, proposed section 334(g) would create a rebuttable presumption that a violation is enterprise-wide if the employer has employees at multiple worksites and either:

the employer has a written policy or procedure that applies to more than one worksite and violates a safety and health standard, or Cal/OSHA has evidence of a pattern or practice of the same violation at more than one worksite.

The penalty implications flowing from an enterprise-wide violation are significant. Under proposed section 336(k), the proposed penalty is multiplied by the number of worksites covered by the citation, capped at $162,851. Several terms are important to note:

Only the classification that applies to every covered violation would be used to calculate the proposed penalty for the enterprise-wide violation. A Repeat, Willful, or Accident-Related characterization that does not apply across the board would be dropped for purposes of the penalty calculation.

The calculation presumes medium Severity and Extent and moderate Likelihood, though Cal/OSHA would retain discretion to depart from these presumptions.

The proposed penalty reductions are limited to the Size adjustment, and the 50 percent abatement credit for General and Serious violations would be available only if the employer were to resolve the hazard in a timely manner and submits the required documentation. (Despite the limitation set forth in 336(3)(13), the proposal states that “the adjustment factors of Good Faith, Size, and History will be assessed based on the worksites covered.” There is no guidance on how Cal/OSHA intends to resolve this apparent contradiction.)

For failure to abate, a separate penalty would apply to each worksite that did not timely abate, prorated based on how many worksites came into compliance.

The regulatory language is not without ambiguity. The language does not provide clear guidance on how it will be enforced or how an employer can rebut the presumption. For example, it is unclear whether the violation must relate only to the written document itself, rather than to its implementation. In other words, does an alleged failure to implement an otherwise compliant written program in one location trigger the presumption? To what extent does tailoring a written program to a specific worksite render the rule inapplicable? Similarly, it remains unclear to what extent “a pattern or practice” will differ substantively from a repeat violation.

One thing is clear: the presumption effectively means that Cal/OSHA would be empowered to cite an employer for violations at worksites not subject to an actual inspection.

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