Cal/OSHA Discovery- Tools, Tactics, and Practice Pointers [Podcast]

In this podcast, shareholders Kevin Bland (Orange County) and Karen Tynan (Sacramento), who is chair of the firm’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, discuss the unique aspects of Cal/OSHA discovery, which differs significantly from federal OSHA and civil litigation discovery processes. Karen and Kevin cover practical strategies for both the inspection phase and appeals process, including tips on document requests, witness demands, subpoenas, and depositions. The speakers review key practice points, such as requesting inspector training records, obtaining related case files for multi-employer or repeat citations, and understanding that California does not permit interrogatories or requests for admissions in OSHA proceedings.