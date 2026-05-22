Call for Data Launched to Revise EU Tobacco Products Directive

On 18 May 2026, the European Commission launched a call for evidence related to the upcoming revision of EU Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD). Feedback is open until 15 June 2026 and is open to everybody. In the meantime, public consultation, available to stakeholders including citizens, businesses, representative organisations and EU countries’ public authorities, academics, researchers and non-governmental organisations, is open until 14 August 2026. Organisations and businesses taking part in public consultations are asked to register in the EU’s Transparency Register.

As background, on 2 April 2026, the Commission published its Staff Working Document on the evaluation of the TPD, identifying challenges linked to the rapid emergence and increasing use of novel tobacco and nicotine products.

The largest gaps found in the EU tobacco control framework stem from the lack of harmonised rules for novel nicotine products. The evaluation, therefore, signals an expansion of scope from “tobacco” to “nicotine,” potentially through the introduction of a technology-neutral definition capable of capturing novel tobacco and nicotine-related products, including pouches.

Likely Reforms Overview

Expansion from a “tobacco” to a “nicotine” framework

EU‑wide harmonisation of key measures (flavors, packaging, product categories)

Stronger regulation of digital advertising and promotion

Possible mandatory plain packaging, updated health warnings, and labelling rules

Simplification of enforcement and reporting systems

Greater alignment with Tax Directive reforms and public health objectives

In the current call for evidence, stakeholder input is sought on the following topics: