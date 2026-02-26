Call Center Attacks: Vishing Continues to Rise

Sophisticated vishing (voice phishing) attacks continue to target and victimize company call centers and help desks. Recently, a large ad tech company reported that customer information had been compromised as a result of a vishing attack. The company warns that the information obtained in the incident can be used by threat actors to conduct phishing and vishing attacks against customers through the use of emails, texts or telephone numbers.

The attackers, believed to be ShinyHunters (again), use similar tactics in their attacks against companies in all industries. The threat actor, impersonating a company’s information technology employee, calls company employees, (often a help desk or call center), and tricks them into entering credentials and multifactor authentication (MFA) codes on phishing sites that mimic the company’s portal, or asks them to assist the “employee” with changing his or her credentials to access the company network. They also use device code vishing to bypass MFA defenses. Once they have access to the company network, and access to the data the impersonated employee had access to, they often escalate privileges and exfiltrate data to use against the company in an extortion campaign.

These attacks continue to escalate and call centers and help desks are central to thwarting them. Companies may wish to consider immediate additional training and education for in-house call center and help desk personnel, update processes for employees to change credentials through voice requests, implement more robust identification requirements (including using internal company information that only employees would have access to), and conducting tabletop exercises on how to respond to them.