Call Center Attacks: Vishing Continues to Rise
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Sophisticated vishing (voice phishing) attacks continue to target and victimize company call centers and help desks. Recently, a large ad tech company reported that customer information had been compromised as a result of a vishing attack. The company warns that the information obtained in the incident can be used by threat actors to conduct phishing and vishing attacks against customers through the use of emails, texts or telephone numbers.

The attackers, believed to be ShinyHunters (again), use similar tactics in their attacks against companies in all industries. The threat actor, impersonating a company’s information technology employee, calls company employees, (often a help desk or call center), and tricks them into entering credentials and multifactor authentication (MFA) codes on phishing sites that mimic the company’s portal, or asks them to assist the “employee” with changing his or her credentials to access the company network. They also use device code vishing to bypass MFA defenses. Once they have access to the company network, and access to the data the impersonated employee had access to, they often escalate privileges and exfiltrate data to use against the company in an extortion campaign.

These attacks continue to escalate and call centers and help desks are central to thwarting them. Companies may wish to consider immediate additional training and education for in-house call center and help desk personnel, update processes for employees to change credentials through voice requests, implement more robust identification requirements (including using internal company information that only employees would have access to), and conducting tabletop exercises on how to respond to them.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #481 – Threat Actors Continue to Use Data from Old Breaches
by: Linn F. Freedman
Using Trademarks to Protect IP from AI
by: Daniel J. Lass
DJI vs. the FCC: What the “Covered List” Could Mean for Drone Operators and Manufacturers
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Figure Lending Class Action Highlights a Familiar Threat
by: Roma Patel
Swiped Right, Hacked Hard: Bumble Faces Class Action Over Data Breach
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Privacy Tip #480 – Android Devices Running Android 12 or Less Face Security Risk
by: Linn F. Freedman
Extraterritorial Scope of the EU AI Act
by: Daniel J. Lass
Scoring Applicants? Your AI Could Be in FCRA Territory
by: Roma Patel
FTC Ceases Biden-Era Ban on Noncompete Agreements
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Appellate Whiplash in Website Tracking Litigation: VPPA Speeds Ahead While CIPA Still Waits
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Fortune 500 Companies Targeted by Operation DoppelBrand
by: Linn F. Freedman
HRSA Requests Comments on Second Iteration of 340B Rebates
by: Yelena (Lena) Greenberg
Reminder – Managing Leave During Flu Season
by: Abby M. Warren

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 