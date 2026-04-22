California’s Workplace Violence Prevention Law Turns Two, Part 4- Law Enforcement Agencies and POST-Compliance [Podcast]
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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In the fourth part of this five-part podcast series, Karen Tynan (shareholder, Sacramento) and Robert Rodriguez (shareholder, Sacramento), who are co-chairs of Ogletree’s Workplace Violence Prevention Practice Group, discuss how California’s SB 553 workplace violence prevention law applies to law enforcement agencies. Karen, who is also chair of the Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, and Robert explain the three-prong exemption available to qualifying law enforcement agencies—including POST compliance and adherence to Cal/OSHA’s IIPP regulation under Section 3203—and address the practical challenges agencies may face in proving they meet these requirements during an inspection.

 

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