California’s Workplace Violence Prevention Law Turns Two, Part 2: Training, Investigations, and Employer Action Items [Podcast]

In the second part of this five-part podcast series, Karen Tynan (shareholder, Sacramento) and Robert Rodriguez (shareholder, Sacramento), who are co-chairs of Ogletree’s Workplace Violence Prevention Practice Group, continue their conversation on Cal/OSHA citations under California’s SB 553. Karen, who is also chair of the Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, and Robert cover common plan deficiencies leading to citations, how investigations are initiated, the unique challenges of managing employee interviews after traumatic incidents, and industries receiving heightened enforcement attention. The speakers also address key compliance questions, including training timelines for new hires, documentation and confidentiality obligations, and considerations for implementing active shooter training programs.