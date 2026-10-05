California’s SB 690 May Close One Door on Website Tracking Claims While Leaving Others Open

Revisit pending claims and demands. SB 690 may offer new grounds to challenge pending pen register claims, but its effect depends on when the action was filed and what other claims are asserted. Companies facing these claims or demand letters should consult counsel on next steps.

SB 690 may offer new grounds to challenge pending pen register claims, but its effect depends on when the action was filed and what other claims are asserted. Companies facing these claims or demand letters should consult counsel on next steps. Know what your trackers collect. Future claims will likely turn on whether website tools capture substantive or sensitive information, so a current picture of the site’s data flows will help counsel assess exposure.

Future claims will likely turn on whether website tools capture substantive or sensitive information, so a current picture of the site’s data flows will help counsel assess exposure. Make sure practices match disclosures. Cookie choices, privacy notices and vendor terms should reflect how tracking technologies actually operate. Gaps between the two remain a common basis for claims and are worth reviewing with counsel.

On September 30, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law (SB 690) that will eliminate a private right of action for pen register and trap-and-trace claims under § 638.51 of the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) alleged to arise from conduct occurring on a website, online application or mobile application, with the law containing retroactive application to pending claims in an action commenced within two years before the operative date of the legislation, January 1, 2027 (i.e., pending claims commenced on or after January 1, 2025). The law will make the attorney general the only party permitted to bring a § 638.51 action against a private actor alleged to arise from conduct on a website, online application or mobile application.

SB 690 will eliminate what had become one of the most common avenues for litigants to assert high-volume privacy claims against website operators, using the uncertain legal landscape and the potential for statutory damages as leverage in CIPA letters and demands and filed claims. The law’s retroactivity provision will provide defendants a basis to seek dismissal of covered pending § 638.51 claims, subject to challenges concerning retroactivity and the provision’s application. The potential effect would be to reduce a meaningful portion of existing litigation, or at least narrow pending cases where § 638.51 is one of several asserted claims, not to mention alter the parties’ respective positions in pre-suit demands or settlement discussions.

A prior version of SB 690 would have created a safe harbor against claims under CIPA §§ 631 (wiretapping), 632 (eavesdropping) and 638.51 (pen register) for the processing of personal information for a “commercial business purpose,” but this broad language was stripped from the final bill before it passed the legislature without dissent and the governor signed the narrowed version.[1] Still, the final text of the law will stem the wave of pen register tracking claims filed in recent years based on the tracking of a user’s IP address or other basic telemetry. However, the law is far from a complete remedy for website operators who for years have decried the volume of CIPA litigation – plaintiffs barred from pursuing private pen register claims will still have potential avenues under other CIPA provisions, the federal Wiretap Act, California common-law and constitutional privacy theories and other states’ statutes regulating online tracking and data collection.

CIPA basics

CIPA is a statute originally passed to address wiretapping and eavesdropping and protect the privacy of communications, but written broadly enough that a number of state and federal courts have construed it to apply to modern online interactions involving ordinary website data collection. Several CIPA sections have served as bases for website tracking claims, but SB 690 is specifically in response to litigation under CIPA’s pen register provision (Cal. Penal Code § 638.51) against website operators and technology providers that, essentially, collect IP addresses of website visitors and use third-party software to enable advertising on their sites. In describing the wave of litigation under this CIPA section, SB 690’s sponsor cited thousands of filed suits against businesses and tens of thousands of demand letters sent in recent years. § 638.51 pen register claims have become a particularly scalable and economically attractive litigation theory for plaintiffs, and have proven difficult for many courts to interpret, one way or the other, in the early phases of litigation. According to a California Assembly committee report on SB 690, the pen register statute “has become a poster child for abusive lawsuits” and that alleged pen register violations “typically involve seemingly innocuous technical violations arising from ordinary operation of websites.” This has resulted in much litigation activity in recent years, and noteworthy settlements, like the recent $3.85 million settlement by the Los Angeles Times to resolve a putative pen register class action.

Even though its limitations apply to only one type of CIPA claim, SB 690 could have a substantial practical effect on website-tracking litigation.

Classic website-wiretap cases under Cal. Penal Code § 631. In these cases, plaintiffs commonly allege that third party technologies contemporaneously intercept or acquire the content of communications between a user and the website. Various tools and third-party software can capture or reconstruct users’ clicks, keystrokes and other website interactions for analytics purposes. Plaintiffs commonly characterize this contemporaneous collection by third-party session-replay vendors as unlawful wiretapping or interception under CIPA § 631.

Confidential communication “eavesdropping” cases under Cal. Penal Code § 632. These types of claims involve third-party customer service chatbots, live-chat tools or session recording software that record or transmit communications between visitors and websites. Depending on the facts, plaintiffs may characterize the vendor as an undisclosed third-party interceptor under CIPA’s wiretapping provision or allege unlawful recording of a confidential communication under CIPA’s eavesdropping provision.

* According to a California Assembly committee report on SB 690, Section 631 “is more difficult to assert” and “continues to be challenging for courts to apply in the [web] context, but “has also featured in this [type of] litigation, although to a lesser extent” and Section 632 “has not been used in these cases nearly as often.”

The Cal. Penal Code § 638.51 pen register cases. § 638.51 generally prohibits use of a pen register or trap-and-trace device without a court order (the statute defines pen register as “a device or process that records or decodes dialing, routing, addressing, or signaling information transmitted by an instrument or facility from which a wire or electronic communication is transmitted, but not the contents of a communication”). Beginning around 2023, plaintiffs have advanced the theory that pixels, cookies or similar tools unlawfully collect routing, addressing, or signaling information, such as IP addresses, device IDs, or other identifiers, even if they do not capture substantive communication content.[2] Since then, there have been thousands of suits filed and tens of thousands of pre-suit demand letters sent.

* SB 690 will eliminate private civil suits under this latter provision against private actors for alleged conduct on websites and online or mobile applications.

Why were § 638.51 pen register claims so numerous?

The surge reflected a convergence of statutory language subject to multiple interpretations, common e-commerce/web tracking practices, the availability of statutory damages per violation, unsettled case law, and a highly repeatable litigation model. In the last decade or so, courts opened the door to applying wiretap law to modern websites, and pen register suits expanded these theories to more standard forms of data collection from e-commerce sites. Moreover, the basics of a pen register claim – that the analytics script captures “routing, addressing or signaling information” through the collection of an IP address or device ID – are routine outputs of many commercial websites, so large numbers of potential defendants can be identified using substantially the same testing methodology and legal theory.[3] However, with limited appellate-level precedent and inconsistent trial court rulings, plaintiffs could plausibly plead claims while defendants often could not secure predictable early dismissal.

With the passage of SB 690, can ordinary websites breathe a sigh of relief?

To a meaningful degree, yes. SB 690 will not end all types of California website tracking litigation, but it should materially raise the factual threshold for bringing many of the CIPA claims that have fueled the recent filing wave. The relief will particularly benefit websites whose principal CIPA exposure came from routine collection of IP addresses, device identifiers, browser information, cookies, and similar telemetry.

SB 690 will essentially eliminate private litigation built around the pen register theory. In a typical case, automated testing might establish only that a user visited a website and analytical tools collected IP address + browser type + random cookie identifier + timestamp. Under an expansive § 638.51 pen register theory, that could potentially support a pen register complaint because those items can be characterized as addressing or signaling information. But after SB 690, a private plaintiff cannot simply recharacterize the same information as “contents” under a CIPA § 631 wiretapping theory without additional factual allegations, for example, or assert that tracking violated the plaintiff’s “reasonable expectation of privacy,” without additional pleading. That is why SB 690 could substantially reduce web tracking litigation even though CIPA §§ 631 and 632 retain private rights of action (with the availability of statutory damages), and litigants could also pursue federal Wiretap Act claims, state law privacy theories, and, depending on the facts, claims under California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act (CDAFA).

It should be noted that the state attorney general could still enforce § 638.51, but governmental enforcement is unlikely to reproduce thousands of standardized private demands and suits.

How easily can tracking plaintiffs migrate to CIPA §§ 631 and 632?

It is likely that litigants will attempt to pivot from pen register theories to other CIPA provisions, yet not every former pen register theory will translate readily into a viable wiretapping or eavesdropping claim. Pre-SB 690, the pen register theory allowed plaintiffs to cast a very wide net to identify routine trackers and argue that their collection of an IP address or other identifier violates § 638.51. Post-SB 690, plaintiffs will likely have to focus on a narrower category of websites where testing shows that website technologies captured substantive communications under a different CIPA provision or other legal theory.

The pen register theory was unusually attractive because plaintiffs did not need to confront several of the issues that can make a traditional § 631 website-tracking claim harder to plead. The website tracking theories commonly asserted under § 631 typically raise additional questions concerning whether the tracker obtained communication contents, whether the acquisition was contemporaneous, whether the vendor was a party or merely an outside interceptor, and whether the user consented. For example, if a tracker receives only an IP address, device identifier or similar technical information, that may have supported a potentially viable pen register theory, but it generally provides a weaker basis for a § 631 claim because the plaintiff may have difficulty showing that the tracker acquired the “contents” of a communication.

A recent decision by a federal district court in California illustrates this difference. In Ortiz v. Foris Dax, Inc., No. 25-cv-08950-EMC (N.D. Cal. May 21, 2026), the plaintiffs alleged that third-party tracking cookies continued to operate after users expressly selected an option to disable them and asserted both CIPA § 631 wiretapping and CIPA pen register claims, among other causes of action. The court held that generalized allegations about what cookies could collect (without alleging what information was allegedly collected and captured) were insufficient for the § 631 wiretapping claim. Notably, in that same order (pre-passage of SB 690), the court held that the term pen register is not limited to telephonic devices and may encompass the internet tracking devices at issue, allowing that claim to go forward.

On the other hand, plaintiffs could potentially have more success recasting cases where trackers collect the “contents” of communications or in cases where plaintifs allege deceptive consent mechanisms. This change would convert the legal theory from collection of web browsing information through a prohibited pen register device into a claim that an undisclosed third party intercepted the contents of a user’s communication with the website. In this sense, the post-SB 690 landscape is likely to become more fact-specific: routine tracking claims may become much harder to pursue, while cases involving substantive searches, forms, chats, health-related browsing information, session-replay interactions, or instances of a vendor’s own commercialization of user data may become the focus. Beyond other CIPA provisions, plaintiffs may also lean further on intrusion-upon-seclusion and California constitutional privacy claims, which some plaintiffs already plead alongside CIPA, often with mixed results.[4] Those claims are not direct substitutes for § 638.51 because intrusion-upon-seclusion and California constitutional privacy theories generally require additional showings concerning a reasonable expectation of privacy and a sufficiently serious or highly offensive intrusion; in federal court, plaintiffs also must establish Article III standing. They also lack CIPA’s fixed statutory-damages remedy, which may make routine tracking cases involving only IP addresses, device identifiers or ordinary browsing information less attractive absent allegations of more sensitive data collection or concrete harm.

One likely future battlefield will be the distinction between metadata and content. A website tracker frequently receives an IP address and a URL in the same network request. This IP address is the archetypal § 638.51 allegation for which private enforcement would be barred by SB 690. But plaintiffs may argue that sufficiently descriptive URLs or URLs incorporating search terms constitute communication contents. For example, retailer.com/products/shoes is relatively innocuous, whereas: site.com/treatment/pregnancy-medication or site.com/search?q=bankruptcy-lawyer may reveal considerably more about the user’s communication with the site. Similarly, a generic event called button_click is different from an event labeled schedule_debt_relief_consultation. One would imagine plaintiffs’ technical investigations to shift to issues like this to determine whether a site’s collection of user data could be portrayed as “contents” for a viable wiretapping claim under CIPA.

Final considerations

SB 690 should materially change the economics of California website-tracking litigation by removing one of the most scalable private CIPA theories, but it will not eliminate scrutiny of how websites collect and share user data. As plaintiffs shift toward claims focused on more traditional privacy theories, the details of a website’s actual data flows will matter more than ever. At this transition point, organizations might take this time to produce a reliable, current inventory of their tracking architecture and ensure disclosures and consent mechanisms match what their technologies actually do. In that sense, SB 690 may narrow the litigation landscape while simultaneously raising the importance of technically precise privacy governance.

[1] Perhaps the California legislature will revisit the issue of CIPA and web tracking litigation in the future. Looking at the California Assembly Committee Report on SB 690: “This does not mean there are no lingering problems with CIPA. […] Going forward…the Legislature may wish to consider a more comprehensive set of solutions that provide courts, consumers, and businesses clearer guidance and strike the right balance between privacy interests and the realities of the modern internet.” Going forward, it is far from certain that there is consensus for a broader CIPA reform that would cover online data collection. Notably, Governor Newsom stated that “additional work in this area is needed, as CIPA contains other decades-old statutes that are also susceptible to abuse by overly aggressive litigants,” and urged the California legislature “to take this on next year.”

[2] A prototypical pen register complaint under CIPA § 638.51 might begin with a website tester visiting a commercial website that deploys a third-party pixel, analytics tag, cookie, or similar tracking technology. When the page loads, the pixel trackers and tags allegedly collect or transmit routing, addressing, or signaling information (e.g., the user’s IP address, device or cookie identifier, browser fingerprint information, referring URL, or destination information). The accompanying legal complaint would allege that the tracking code constitutes an unlawful “pen register” or “trap and trace device” because it records information identifying or routing the user’s communications without a court order or an applicable statutory exception, including the statute’s consent provision; § 638.51(b), for example, permits certain uses by providers of electronic or wire communication services, including where user consent has been obtained. The theory was attractive to plaintiffs because it may not require showing that the defendant acquired the substantive contents of a communication.

[3] Additional clarity may arrive with pending CIPA appeals, including a California state appellate court deciding whether § 638.51 “applies to routine, ubiquitous software processes implemented by virtually all commercial websites”, and a case before the Ninth Circuit bearing on whether CIPA plaintiffs lack Article III standing due to the lack of a concrete injury from a website’s collection and transmission of their IP addresses.

[4] While not a website tracking case, a recent ruling in a virtual-meeting recording case provides a helpful analogy. See In re Otter.ai Privacy Litig., No. 25-cv-06911-EKL (N.D. Cal. Aug 13, 2026) (dismissing, with leave to amend, invasion of privacy claim for one plaintiff’s failure to plausibly allege a reasonable expectation of privacy, but allowing another plaintiff’s similar claim related to health-related conversations to go forward as to allegations that company behind AI-powered meeting assistant used contents of virtual meeting conversations for AI training and commercial use; also refusing to dismiss CIPA § 631 based on allegations the platform collects and uses communications for its own purposes).