California’s New Investor Reporting Law: Considerations for Institutional Investors

The California Fair Investment Practices by Venture Capital Companies Act (the FIPVCC, Cal. Corp. Code § 27500 et seq.) imposes new reporting, recordkeeping, and transparency requirements on investment firms with a significant nexus to the state.

The law aims to increase public transparency regarding the demographics of the founding teams of businesses receiving investment, with a particular focus on diversity. Subject entities must begin annually reporting – commencing March 1, 2026 – demographic data of the companies they fund, maintaining records, and complying with oversight by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (the DFPI). The statute provides robust enforcement mechanisms, including penalties for noncompliance and formal procedures for investigations and hearings.

This GT Alert provides a practical overview of the obligations, scope, and potential downstream implications for both investors and the funds or companies in which they invest.