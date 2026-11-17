Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a standard feature of retail customer-service operations. But under a new California law effective January 1, 2027, certain large businesses must do more than disclose when consumers are interacting with a chatbot. They must also provide a simple mechanism for requesting human assistance and make good-faith efforts to meet statutory response and wait-time standards. [1]

Assembly Bill 1609 marks a significant expansion of state regulation in this area. While other states, including Maine and Utah, have focused on chatbot identity disclosures, California’s statute goes further by regulating the customer-service experience itself. The law establishes rules governing how consumers request and obtain access to human representatives.

Assembly Bill 1609 applies to businesses with more than $500 million in national gross annual revenue that provide goods and services to California customers. The law reaches businesses located inside and outside of California and applies across customer-service channels, including telephone and digital systems, rather than solely to AI-powered tools.

Key Compliance Requirements

AB 1609 imposes four principal compliance obligations on covered businesses:

Chatbot Identity Disclosures: Businesses may not represent that a customer-service chatbot is human. If a reasonable person would likely be misled, the business must provide a clear and conspicuous disclosure in the same medium stating that the bot is artificially generated.

Businesses may not represent that a customer-service chatbot is human. If a reasonable person would likely be misled, the business must provide a clear and conspicuous disclosure in the same medium stating that the bot is artificially generated. Simple Human Escalation: During regular business hours, customer-service platforms must offer a straightforward feature—such as a commonly understood voice command, chat prompt, or menu selection—that allows customers to exit the automated loop and request a live representative.

During regular business hours, customer-service platforms must offer a straightforward feature—such as a commonly understood voice command, chat prompt, or menu selection—that allows customers to exit the automated loop and request a live representative. 15-Minute Connection or One-Day Callback: After a customer requests an agent, the retailer must make a good-faith effort to connect them within 15 minutes or provide a scheduled appointment time within one business day.

After a customer requests an agent, the retailer must make a good-faith effort to connect them within 15 minutes or provide a scheduled appointment time within one business day. Limits on Hold and Queue Times: Once connected, the retailer must make a good-faith effort to keep any single hold or wait time to no more than 15 minutes, with cumulative hold and escalation queues capped at one hour total.

Importantly, the statute does not impose strict liability for every missed timing benchmark. The law leaves room for real-world constraints. Commercially reasonable standards designed for compliance satisfy the “good faith” standard, and delays caused by unforeseen emergencies, system outages, or inquiries submitted via email, web forms, or voicemail are excused. Online retailers that already offer telephone support must also post their customer-service phone number clearly and conspicuously on their websites.

Although AB 1609 does not create a private right of action, it authorizes public enforcement and civil penalties of up to $5,000 for an initial violation and $10,000 for subsequent violations. That limitation, however, may not fully insulate retailers from consumer suits, because plaintiffs may still rely on an alleged statutory violation as a predicate for a claim under the “unlawful” prong of California’s Unfair Competition Law (UCL). [2]

Preparing for Compliance

For covered retailers, compliance will require looking well beyond front-end chatbot disclaimers:

Inventory Customer-Facing Chatbots: Take stock of all customer-facing chatbot and automated customer-service deployments across the business, including those embedded in websites, mobile apps, telephone systems, and third-party platforms, so that compliance can be assessed against the full scope of covered interactions.

Take stock of all customer-facing chatbot and automated customer-service deployments across the business, including those embedded in websites, mobile apps, telephone systems, and third-party platforms, so that compliance can be assessed against the full scope of covered interactions. Audit Escalation Pathways: Review interactive voice response (IVR) phone trees and digital chat flows to confirm customers have an intuitive, friction-free mechanism to request a human agent.

Review interactive voice response (IVR) phone trees and digital chat flows to confirm customers have an intuitive, friction-free mechanism to request a human agent. Assess Vendor Capabilities: Review service-level agreements and technical capabilities with third-party chatbot developers and outsourced call centers to ensure they can track hold durations, schedule callbacks, and log escalation times.

Review service-level agreements and technical capabilities with third-party chatbot developers and outsourced call centers to ensure they can track hold durations, schedule callbacks, and log escalation times. Align Multi-State Disclosures: Retailers operating centralized national customer-service platforms should evaluate whether a single nationwide workflow can satisfy California’s human-access requirements while also addressing chatbot-disclosure requirements imposed by other states.

Retailers operating centralized national customer-service platforms should evaluate whether a single nationwide workflow can satisfy California’s human-access requirements while also addressing chatbot-disclosure requirements imposed by other states. Evaluate Staffing Models: Assess whether customer-service staffing levels, callback procedures, and workforce-management practices are sufficient to support AB 1609’s connection and wait-time expectations.

AB 1609 does not prohibit automated customer service or require that every inquiry be handled by a human representative. Instead, it establishes baseline standards for consumer access to live assistance. The statute also reflects a broader shift in AI regulation: moving beyond transparency requirements to regulate how consumers interact with automated systems. Covered retailers should review escalation pathways, customer-service staffing, and vendor arrangements well before the law takes effect on January 1, 2027.

[1] A.B. 1609, 2025–2026 Reg. Sess., ch. 733 (Cal. 2026) (adding Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 22625–22629), enacted text; Me. Rev. Stat. Ann. tit. 10, § 1500-DD; Utah Code Ann. §§ 13-77-103, 13-77-104.

[2] Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 17200.